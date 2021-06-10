The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-09-2021

TheStreet home
Replay of PSW Webinar from 06/09/2021
Replay of PSW Webinar from 06/09/2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:
00:00:55 - Checking on the market
00:01:52 - Crude Oil WTI | EIA Report
00:19:13 - CAFE Standards
00:28:05 - RDS.A
00:31:48 - Global Warming & Paris Agreement
00:41:37 - Trading Techniques
00:43:20 - AIV
00:49:46 - STP
00:53:49 - AAPL
00:55:17 - PFE
00:56:06 - CKPT
00:56:52 - TSLA
00:58:20 - NASDAQ - MESA
01:01:26 - UAL / AA
01:07:05 - CCL / MAR
01:13:10 - COWN / GS / JPM

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW in real-time. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars, each Wednesday at 1:00 pm EST join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

