The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-09-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:55 - Checking on the market
00:01:52 - Crude Oil WTI | EIA Report
00:19:13 - CAFE Standards
00:28:05 - RDS.A
00:31:48 - Global Warming & Paris Agreement
00:41:37 - Trading Techniques
00:43:20 - AIV
00:49:46 - STP
00:53:49 - AAPL
00:55:17 - PFE
00:56:06 - CKPT
00:56:52 - TSLA
00:58:20 - NASDAQ - MESA
01:01:26 - UAL / AA
01:07:05 - CCL / MAR
01:13:10 - COWN / GS / JPM
