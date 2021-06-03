The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-02-2021
For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!
The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-02-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:02 - Checking on the Market
00:00:51 - $SPX
00:03:00 - National Budget | Crude Oil WTI
00:04:44 - COVID-19 in India
00:10:00 - Top Trades
00:10:51 - WTRH
00:15:28 - Dividend Portfolio
00:20:40 - LTP
00:21:51 - SCO
00:23:45 - PFE | GOLD
00:31:25 - Bill Olson + NewsWatch / NewsWare Program
00:46:07 - Oil | OPEC
00:50:31 - AMC
00:54:40 - Air BnB
00:58:25 - FED Beige Book
01:06:10 - Shareholders Meetings Feature
01:09:30 - SEC | TSLA
01:17:10 - Boeing | Airbus
01:27:44 - Amazon
01:33:27 - Cybersecurity | AAPL | IBM
01:35:36 - Insurance | PFE
01:48:38 - Dropbox
01:49:24 - COVID + Travel and Leisure Stock Effect
Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real-time – join us at PSW!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.
For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!