The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-02-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:02 - Checking on the Market

00:00:51 - $SPX

00:03:00 - National Budget | Crude Oil WTI

00:04:44 - COVID-19 in India

00:10:00 - Top Trades

00:10:51 - WTRH

00:15:28 - Dividend Portfolio

00:20:40 - LTP

00:21:51 - SCO

00:23:45 - PFE | GOLD

00:31:25 - Bill Olson + NewsWatch / NewsWare Program

00:46:07 - Oil | OPEC

00:50:31 - AMC

00:54:40 - Air BnB

00:58:25 - FED Beige Book

01:06:10 - Shareholders Meetings Feature

01:09:30 - SEC | TSLA

01:17:10 - Boeing | Airbus

01:27:44 - Amazon

01:33:27 - Cybersecurity | AAPL | IBM

01:35:36 - Insurance | PFE

01:48:38 - Dropbox

01:49:24 - COVID + Travel and Leisure Stock Effect

