The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 05-26-2021

Replay of PSW Webinar from 05/26/2021
Replay of PSW Webinar from 05/26/2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:
00:12:00 - Crude Oil WTI | EIA Report (Petroleum Status Report)
00:10:25 - This Week in Petroleum
00:13:36 - STP | SCO
00:19:41 - Trade Ideas
00:23:04 - X
00:29:11 - RIO
00:32:44 - INTC
00:32:55 - SKT
00:33:43 - ALK
00:34:35 -IMAX
00:43:43 - F
00:47:00 - NRG
00:55:13 - 5 Year Note Bonds Auction
00:57:05 - Calendar (The Week Ahead)
00:59:19 - Most Anticipated Earnings Releases | BBY
01:01:39 - SPY
01:07:45 - Bloomberg TV

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real-time – join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

