The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-20-2020
camsmanalo
For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us here at Phil's Stock World!
Major Topics:
00:01:34 – Bonds
00:02:07 – LTP
00:03:27 – STP
00:05:41 – Hedge Fund
00:05:49 – Butterfly Portfolio Review
00:11:03 – Butterfly Portfolio Review: DIS
00:24:53 – Mnuchin | Layoff Anxiety
00:28:27 – New Home Sales Price
00:32:35 – Public Debt
00:33:49 – Unemployment
00:35:07 – Reopening of Economy & COVID-19
00:41:53 – MU
00:54:09 – Petroleum Status Report
00:56:37 – Crude Oil Futures
01:03:13 – FOMC
01:11:55 – COVID-19 & CDC Guidelines
01:18:16 – J. P. Morgan & Recession
01:22:17 – Top Trade
01:30:19 – LTP
01:30:47 – Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:30:53 – Future is Now Portfolio
01:31:01 – Earnings Portfolio
01:31:36 – Dividend Portfolio
01:33:59 – Butterfly Portfolio
01:35:08 – Top Trades for May 2020
01:37:57 – SPG
01:39:53 – CAKE
01:40:43 – LK
01:49:37 – Friday LTP Review
01:50:44 – Trading Techniques
