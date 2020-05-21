Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-20-2020

camsmanalo

Major Topics:

00:01:34 – Bonds
00:02:07 – LTP
00:03:27 – STP
00:05:41 – Hedge Fund
00:05:49 – Butterfly Portfolio Review
00:11:03 – Butterfly Portfolio Review: DIS
00:24:53 – Mnuchin | Layoff Anxiety
00:28:27 – New Home Sales Price
00:32:35 – Public Debt
00:33:49 – Unemployment
00:35:07 – Reopening of Economy & COVID-19
00:41:53 – MU
00:54:09 – Petroleum Status Report
00:56:37 – Crude Oil Futures
01:03:13 – FOMC
01:11:55 – COVID-19 & CDC Guidelines
01:18:16 – J. P. Morgan & Recession
01:22:17 – Top Trade
01:30:19 – LTP
01:30:47 – Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:30:53 – Future is Now Portfolio
01:31:01 – Earnings Portfolio
01:31:36 – Dividend Portfolio
01:33:59 – Butterfly Portfolio
01:35:08 – Top Trades for May 2020
01:37:57 – SPG
01:39:53 – CAKE
01:40:43 – LK
01:49:37 – Friday LTP Review
01:50:44 – Trading Techniques


Faltering Thursday – Rejected at S&P 3,000 Again

It's hard to get back over the 200-day moving average so we're not going to read too much into this early failure but it is worrying that we're heading into a 3-day weekend as tensions with China rise and the virus is raging in countries that have re-opened so that MIGHT be considered a set-back on 2 fronts that have moved the market up this year.

clarisezoleta

Red Badge Wednesday – Trump Says He’s Honoring Us With 1.5M Infections

You can't make this stuff up.Well, Stephen Crane did when he wrote "The Red Badge of Courage" in 1895 and we know Trump didn't read it (because it's a book) but apparently one of his writers did and they brilliantly gave Trump a new way to spin the World's highest rate of infection...

clarisezoleta

What Does Vladimir Putin Want?

Today we will discuss Putin, the patriot.

camsmanalo

Toppy Tuesday – Here Come Those Tears Again at S&P 3,000

Trump says there's a vaccine? Seriously, that's why we're rallying? How many times does Donald Trump have to lie to us before we stop believing him? We WANT to believe there's a vaccine, we WANT to believe that a Hydroxycloroquine a day will keep corona away but we KNOW (at least most of us do) that that is bat-shit crazy – yet that's what Trump was promoting yesterday – along with his miracle vaccine.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Movement – No News is Good News

Nothing happend this weekend. Unlike last weekend, we didn't escalate our Trade War with China or actual wars with other countries and there were no new major scandals in the White House (that we know of yet) and there were no rogue scientists telling us we were re-opening the country too soon...

clarisezoleta

Megacity slums are incubators of disease – but coronavirus response isn’t helping the billion people who live in them

Having ravaged some of the world’s wealthiest cities, the coronavirus pandemic is now spreading into the megacities of developing countries. Sprawling urban areas in Brazil, Nigeria and Bangladesh are all seeing COVID-19 infections rise rapidly

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus, ‘Plandemic’ and the seven traits of conspiratorial thinking

The conspiracy theory video “Plandemic” recently went viral. Despite being taken down by YouTube and Facebook, it continues to get uploaded and viewed millions of times. The video is an interview with conspiracy theorist Judy Mikovits, a disgraced former virology researcher who believes the COVID-19 pandemic is based on vast deception, with the purpose of profiting from selling vaccinations.

clarisezoleta

Working from home? Why detachment is crucial for mental health

As an academic who regularly worked from home in the days before coronavirus, my friends often joked about what they imagined my daily routine might be (such as enjoying a morning gin and not changing out of my pyjamas).

clarisezoleta

Burr steps down as Senate Intel Committee head because of FBI investigation, but insider trading by him and others in Congress still difficult to prove

The FBI’s investigation of whether laws were broken by members of Congress who traded stock in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic saw its first casualty, when GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina temporarily stepped down May 14 as chair of the Intelligence Committee.

clarisezoleta

Who’s in charge of lifting lockdowns?

In a nation with more than 90,000 governments, responses to the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted the challenges posed by the United States’ system of federalism, where significant power rests with states and local governments.

clarisezoleta