The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 05-19-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:12 - Checking on the market
00:01:49 - USD
00:04:39 - Nasdaq 100
00:11:02 - Macros | 2021 Economic Calendar
00:13:05 - EIA Report
00:14:20 - Bitcoin
00:15:35 - Trading Techniques
00:19:29 - T
00:20:53 - DISCA
00:31:04 - T | IRA
00:38:04 - Short Calls
00:39:00 - T
00:52:47 - USD | Currencies
00:57:14 - Bonds and Inflation
01:05:55 - More Trading Techniques
01:08:27 - T
01:18:10 - Bitcoin
01:19:47 - FOMC
01:22:14 - India's COVID-19
01:23:39 - FOMC
01:33:20 - Dividend Portfolio
01:35:08 - TWO
01:48:14 - GOLD | Copper
