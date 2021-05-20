Replay of the PSW webinar from 05/19/2021

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 05-19-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:12 - Checking on the market

00:01:49 - USD

00:04:39 - Nasdaq 100

00:11:02 - Macros | 2021 Economic Calendar

00:13:05 - EIA Report

00:14:20 - Bitcoin

00:15:35 - Trading Techniques

00:19:29 - T

00:20:53 - DISCA

00:31:04 - T | IRA

00:38:04 - Short Calls

00:39:00 - T

00:52:47 - USD | Currencies

00:57:14 - Bonds and Inflation

01:05:55 - More Trading Techniques

01:08:27 - T

01:18:10 - Bitcoin

01:19:47 - FOMC

01:22:14 - India's COVID-19

01:23:39 - FOMC

01:33:20 - Dividend Portfolio

01:35:08 - TWO

01:48:14 - GOLD | Copper

