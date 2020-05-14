Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-13-2020

camsmanalo



Major Topics:

00:02:07 - Market News
00:03:27 - Petroleum Status Report
00:09:35 - VIX
00:10:32 - LTP | STP
00:12:52 - S&P 500
00:26:42 - Global Growth | Coronavirus Management
00:54:13 - SQQQ
00:57:00 - Trading Techniques
01:00:43 - Hedges
01:08:02 - Pandemic and the Economy
01:29:47 - COVID-19 Update
01:44:18 - STP
01:44:41 - LTP
01:44:55 - Butterfly Portfolio
01:46:07 - Dividend Portfolio
01:46:20 - Earnings Portfolio
01:47:01 - Future is Now Portfolio
01:47:28 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:47:37 - Money Talk Portfolio



‘Blue state bailouts’? Some states like New York send billions more to federal government than they get back

Balance of payments calculations like this have been a part of the federal spending policy discussion for over 40 years.

camsmanalo

Which Way Wednesday – Powell and PPI and $3Tn More Stimulus

$3,000,000,000,000!Will it be enough to buy a rally this morning? If not, we have Jerome Powell speaking at 9am and you know Powell doesn't speak before the open unless he's going to boost the market, lest he face the wrath of the President.

clarisezoleta

Bankruptcy courts ill-prepared for tsunami of people going broke from coronavirus shutdown

COVID-19 is exacerbating the existing challenges of accessing bankruptcy at a time when vulnerable groups may need its protections the most.

camsmanalo

International mafias and our struggle to survive

Will the Deutsche Bank revelations ever “hit the fan” and save us?

camsmanalo

Toppy Tuesday – Pressing our Hedges (Just in Case)

S&P 3,000 – woo hoo! That's right, we're almost back to where we were last Summer, 50% higher than we were 4 years ago (that was 2,000 Foxies!) and 100% higher than we were 7 years ago (1,500). In 2013, the earnings per share for the combined S&P 500 were $110.98 so we divide 1,500 by $110.98 and we get a price to earnings ratio of 13.51.

clarisezoleta

What needs to go right to get a coronavirus vaccine in 12-18 months

I, like many Americans, miss the pre-pandemic world of hugging family and friends, going to work and having dinner at a restaurant. A protective vaccine for SARS-Cov2 is likely to be the most effective public health tool to get back to that world.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Momentum Fading Fast

And down we go again! That's OK because last Monday we gapped down 200 points and spent the rest of the week gaining almost 1,000 points and April 27th opened down from the Futures but then we recovered and gained 1,000 points.

clarisezoleta

Historic power struggle between Trump and Congress to be reviewed by Supreme Court

Congress is investigating whether Trump used his power as president to profit his business, whether he accurately reported his finances as all government employees are required to do

camsmanalo

Money Talk Portfolio Update & Show (4-29-20)

11th, a bit before we hit bottom and I made a call for jumping into blue chips and I made a call for selling puts on stocks you want to buy, using Valero (VLO) and Ford (F) as examples. We also added Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) as a long-term dividend play.

clarisezoleta

Remdesivir explained – what makes this drug work against viruses?

With the FDA approving Gilead’s Remdesivir as an emergency use treatment for the most acute cases of COVID-19, many people are wondering what type of a drug it is.

clarisezoleta

