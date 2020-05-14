The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-13-2020

S&P 3,000 – woo hoo! That's right, we're almost back to where we were last Summer, 50% higher than we were 4 years ago (that was 2,000 Foxies!) and 100% higher than we were 7 years ago (1,500). In 2013, the earnings per share for the combined S&P 500 were $110.98 so we divide 1,500 by $110.98 and we get a price to earnings ratio of 13.51.