The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 05 12 2021

Major Topics:

00:00:10 - Checking on the Market

00:01:57 - NASDAQ

00:13:34 - Lumber Futures | Softs Futures

00:15:31 - HG

00:27:50 - Crude Oil WTI

00:31:38 - Employers Facing Staff Shortages

00:46:59 - Lumber

00:52:33 - PHM | HOV | KBH

00:55:31 - Trading Techniques

00:59:50 - Indices

01:00:59 - Portfolios

01:01:56 - Current News

01:08:35 - STP

01:09:11 - LTP | INTC

01:11:02 - INTC Chart

01:12:33 - Low Volume Trades

01:14:40 - CMG

01:24:23 - W

01:26:54 - More Trading Techniques

