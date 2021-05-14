The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 05 12 2021
Major Topics:
00:00:10 - Checking on the Market
00:01:57 - NASDAQ
00:13:34 - Lumber Futures | Softs Futures
00:15:31 - HG
00:27:50 - Crude Oil WTI
00:31:38 - Employers Facing Staff Shortages
00:46:59 - Lumber
00:52:33 - PHM | HOV | KBH
00:55:31 - Trading Techniques
00:59:50 - Indices
01:00:59 - Portfolios
01:01:56 - Current News
01:08:35 - STP
01:09:11 - LTP | INTC
01:11:02 - INTC Chart
01:12:33 - Low Volume Trades
01:14:40 - CMG
01:24:23 - W
01:26:54 - More Trading Techniques
