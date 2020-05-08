The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-06-2020
Major Topics:
00:01:45 – Quarantine and Reopening of States
00:17:36 – DIS
00:35:20 – CARS
00:39:40 – HOV
00:42:55 – KBH
00:57:55 – MDB
01:01:02 -ORCL
01:11:03 – CMG
01:20:03 – THC
01:23:21 – WBA
01:23:59 – EIA: Petroleum Status Report
01:28:15 – VLO
01:28:40 – XOM
01:36:55 – Gold
01:41:08 – Money Talk Portfolio
01:43:45 – IBM
01:44:56 – Butterfly Portfolio
01:45:04 – Dividend Portfolio
01:45:19 – Earnings Portfolio
01:45:30 – Future is Now Portfolio
01:45:45 – Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:46:07 – Money Talk Portfolio
01:47:19 – Trading Techniques
