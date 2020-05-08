Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-06-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at Phil's Stock World – click here.

Major Topics:

00:01:45 – Quarantine and Reopening of States
00:17:36 – DIS
00:35:20 – CARS
00:39:40 – HOV
00:42:55 – KBH
00:57:55 – MDB
01:01:02 -ORCL
01:11:03 – CMG
01:20:03 – THC
01:23:21 – WBA
01:23:59 – EIA: Petroleum Status Report
01:28:15 – VLO
01:28:40 – XOM
01:36:55 – Gold
01:41:08 – Money Talk Portfolio
01:43:45 – IBM
01:44:56 – Butterfly Portfolio
01:45:04 – Dividend Portfolio
01:45:19 – Earnings Portfolio
01:45:30 – Future is Now Portfolio
01:45:45 – Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:46:07 – Money Talk Portfolio
01:47:19 – Trading Techniques

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – click here to join us at PSW!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thrilling Thursday – Futures are Up because… Who the F**k Knows?

Speaking of ending, Trump is sending everyone back to work and wanted to disband the Coronavirus Task Force (people freaked out, so that's off for now) and, as usual, it takes less than 24 hours for his BS to be exposed as YESTERDAY the US once again led the World with 24,245 new infections, bringing our total to 1,228,457 so that's a 2% increase for the day which (doing the math for our Fox viewers) is a rate of 60% more per month, which would bring us to just under 2M infections in the next 30 days WITH THE LOCKDOWNS.

clarisezoleta

Wrong Way Wednesday – Re-Opening Opens the Door to Potential Disaster

There are now 1.2 MILLION infections in the US as of May 4th and on April 4th it was 308,000 so that's 892,000 new cases in the last 30 days – an increase of 290% in 30 days.

clarisezoleta

Testy Tuesday – Back to 2,850 on the S&P 500 – Again

2,850 on the S&P 500 has been the center of all the action for the past month and that GOOD since, 1/3 into earnings season, it indicates we made the right call with our predicted ranges for the year.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Movement – Back in the Bottom of our Range

For more details on our trading range and how we took advantage of the move, see March 17th's: "2,400 Tuesday – S&P Tests the Bottom of our Target Range"

clarisezoleta

Morgan Stanley Braces For “Overdue” 10% Correction In Stocks

Wilson is back with a repeat warning, expecting an overdue 10% correction which, however, is not the start of another crash, but rather a "necessary pause that refreshes."

camsmanalo

Coronavirus medical costs could soar into hundreds of billions as more Americans become infected

To get a better sense of what the nation’s COVID-19-related health care costs could be as more and more of the population is infected, computer simulation of the entire United States is developed.

camsmanalo

A majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem

One fifth of Americans, and more than half of people who hold skeptical views toward vaccine safety, may be unwilling to pursue vaccination.

camsmanalo

The ‘first scientist’s’ 800-year-old tonic for what ails us: The truth

It seems that science has been taking a beating lately. From decades of denial by the tobacco industry that smoking causes cancer to more recent attempts to use the COVID-19 pandemic to score political points, a presumption seems to have taken root that it is okay to seek and speak the truth only when it suits personal interest.

clarisezoleta

How the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global mining industry

Some have called the COVID-19 crisis a black swan event. It has had an extreme impact and the world was unprepared for what has transpired, even though, in hindsight, it was not unexpected.

clarisezoleta

What are the ‘reopen’ protesters really saying?

The “anti-lockdown” and #Reopen protests in the U.S. have powerful and secretive backers, but there are real Americans on the streets expressing their opinions.

clarisezoleta