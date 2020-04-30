Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-29-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at Phil's Stock World – click here.

Major Topics:

00:01:41 - GILD
00:14:34 - COVID-19 Update
00:43:05 - LTP
00:44:56 - STP
00:46:00 - Butterfly Portfolio
00:46:36 - VIX
00:47:53 - Dividend Portfolio
00:48:51 - ET
00:50:03 - SIG
00:50:36 - SKT
00:51:56 - Earnings Portfolio
00:53:15 - Future is Now Portfolio
00:53:42 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
00:54:02 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:55:21 - EIA: Petroleum Status Report
00:58:28 - FOMC Meeting
01:07:47 - Quaker Meeting
01:25:17 - FCEL
01:25:56 - PLUG
01:30:14 - TOT
01:30:39 - BYND
01:31:20 - SPWR
01:38:57 - HOV
01:44:30 - DOW
01:46:10 - BYND
01:53:11 - DDD
01:57:58 - Trading Techniques

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – click here to join us at PSW!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Netflix has capitalized on social isolation, but will its success continue in a post-coronavirus world?

The coronavirus pandemic has been good business for Netflix: the video streaming service has added more than 15 million new subscribers so far this year. From an investing perspective, Netflix always surprises. Either the company’s quarterly results turn out to disappoint or amaze — rarely do they stay within expectations.

clarisezoleta

COVID-19 is a dress rehearsal for entrepreneurial approaches to climate change

As the U.S. struggles to control the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts have suggested that we can learn something about how to address climate change from this crisis.

clarisezoleta

Faltering Thursday – Wrapping up the Best Month Since 1974

The BEST month! That's right, speaking of cognative dissonance, while you were locked up (Trump did promise he'd do that) for the month, the Stock Market had it's best month in almost 50 years, now up 34% from our March 23rd lows.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Virtual Fed Meeting Edition

Will Powell be wearing pants? That is the burning question on everyone's mind as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve will be zooming in his address to the nation at 2:30 this afternoon.

clarisezoleta

Terrific Tuesday – Talk of Another $2.2 Trillion Stimulus, Re-Opening Boosts Market

Cognative Dissonance. That's the mental state experienced by an individual who holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values at the same time.

clarisezoleta

Monday Morning Math Notes – Looking Ahead in a Viral Market

Should we stay or should we go? THAT is the question I've been pondering this weekend as we've had an excellent run in the markets off the bottom and all of our Member Portfolios, except the Dividend Portfolio, are back in the black and we should be THRILLED, in this kind of market

clarisezoleta

Lethargic global response to COVID-19: How the human brain’s failure to assess abstract threats cost us dearly

Times of deep crisis offer the opportunity for new kinds of conversations.

camsmanalo

The coronavirus is changing how we work – possibly permanently

Nearly a million people in Canada have already applied for employment insurance, and analysts are predicting that coronavirus-related jobless claims in the United States could exceed three million. Job loss is only one of the many effects of COVID-19 on work and workers.

clarisezoleta

Small Business Bailout Demand So High, SBA Portal Crashes 4 Minutes After Second Round Launch

The SBA notified lenders on Sunday that it would pace the rate of applications into its E-Tran system, meaning that all lenders should be able to submit at the same rate.

camsmanalo

Coronavirus bailouts will cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars – unlike past corporate rescues that actually made money for the US Treasury

Congress, concerned with the loss of at least 25,000 jobs if Lockheed went bankrupt, provided Lockheed with a lifeline in the form of loan guarantees.

camsmanalo