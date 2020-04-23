Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-22-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at Phil's Stock World – click here.

Major Topics:

00:00:07 - COVID-19 Update
00:23:38 - STP
00:28:16 - LTP
00:29:14 - Hedges | S&P 500
00:42:38 - CMG
00:44:57 - CALLS
00:51:24 - SIX
00:54:11 - LB
00:58:35 - Short Puts
01:04:17 - VIAC
01:11:31 - WBA
01:13:46 - NFLX
01:20:35 - OKE
01:29:50 - COVID19 Update Continuation
01:48:40 - CIM
01:49:07 - NLY

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – click here to join us at PSW!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Faltering Thursday – Rally Grinds to a Halt as We Wait for More Stimulus

The ETF is reverse-splitting 1 for 8 as of April 29th, so we'll have to be out by then as it's more likely than not that oil will plunge into negative numbers again at the May, taking USO down with it, no matter what price they reset it too.

clarisezoleta

Wednesday Weakcovery – Does $500Bn Even Help Anymore?

Not that we don't need it, our economy is on fire and our people are in peril but here we are, after being locked into our homes and out of our jobs for over a month and WHERE are the stimulus checks?

clarisezoleta

Tumblin’ Tuesday – They Will PAY You to Take Their Oil

That's how much you get PAID at the NYMEX for agreeing to take a 1,000-barrel contract off their hands. The problem is (and the reason it's so cheap) what are you going to do with 1,000 barrels of oil and $38,500?

clarisezoleta

China turns on the charm and angers Trump as it eyes a global opportunity in coronavirus crisis

While Beijing is busy with a global propaganda crusade following the spread of the coronavirus from China to around the world, foreign policy hawks in Washington are seething.

clarisezoleta

Here Are The Publicly Traded Companies That Quietly Got A ‘Small Business’ Bailout

Perhaps sensing pitchforks, the company announced on Monday that it would be returning the funds.

camsmanalo

Global tourism industry may shrink by more than 50% due to the pandemic

Predicting the economic impact of the coronavirus right now is akin to participating in a running competition without knowing how long the course is.

camsmanalo

Monday Market Mania – Oil Drops to $12, Trump Fans Protest Local Government

This actually happened this weekend:My town was invaded by a parade of protestors. They had no permits, of course, you aren't even supposed to be out on the street without a face mask but apparently, waving a Trump 2020 banner in Florida is a "get out of jail free" card and men, women and their innocent children risked their lives, and the lives of others to demand that Florida be re-opened.

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus: the puzzle of why the risk of death is greater for men and for the elderly

Recent studies have shown that gender is a risk factor, too. Men are at a greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than women.

camsmanalo

Defunding the WHO was a calculated decision, not an impromptu tweet

The organisation has been asked to do more with less for decades and is already in a fairly perilous financial situation.

camsmanalo

Trump versus the states: What federalism means for the coronavirus response

President Donald Trump recently attempted to explain the complex relationship between the federal government and the states, as outlined by the framers in 1787.

clarisezoleta