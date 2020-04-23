The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-22-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:00:07 - COVID-19 Update
00:23:38 - STP
00:28:16 - LTP
00:29:14 - Hedges | S&P 500
00:42:38 - CMG
00:44:57 - CALLS
00:51:24 - SIX
00:54:11 - LB
00:58:35 - Short Puts
01:04:17 - VIAC
01:11:31 - WBA
01:13:46 - NFLX
01:20:35 - OKE
01:29:50 - COVID19 Update Continuation
01:48:40 - CIM
01:49:07 - NLY
