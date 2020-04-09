Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-08-2020

Major Topics:

00:01:34 - Checking on the Markets
00:04:32 - Current News
00:31:34 - LEVI
00:35:08 - AMZN
00:39:26 - Mark Mahaney's Stock Coverage
00:43:00 - Public Transportation & Disinfecting
00:48:08 - Petroleum Status Report & OPEC
01:00:24 - COVID-19 Update | WYNN
01:16:00 - Portfolio Projection: Income Portfolio
01:17:23 - FUTURES
01:18:49 - Earnings Portfolio
01:19:27 - STP | LTP
01:22:52 - S&P 500
01:30:05 - AAPL
01:34:15 - VIX
01:36:00 - M
01:42:56 - VIAC
01:47:02 - XOM
01:50:29 - LB
01:52:44 - IRBT
01:57:48 - Crude Oil WTI
02:00:41 - IMAX
02:03:35 - FOMC Meeting

TGI Thursday – Up 20% From the Lows, What Happens Next?

Our portfolios are long but very well-hedged and positioning ourselves pretty neutral going into the long weekend (markets are closed tomorrow for Good Friday) so we are able to use just a couple of S&P 500 (/ES) Futures shorts to flip ourselves more bearish into the weekend.

Which Way Wednesday – Fed Minutes Edition

Well, at least we'll find out what they WERE thinking on Sunday, March 15th (emergency meeting), just as the virus was starting to shut down the US Economy.

Tuesday Market Workshop – Portfolio Protection Part 5 – Don’t Get Excited

The Futures are up another 3.5% this morning, pre-market as China reports NO new cases of the virus and Trump touts his "miracle cure" that people have already died from taking.

How to Buy Stocks for a 15-20% Discount

Are you down 50% one or more of your stocks?That's the position a lot of people are finding themselves at the moment and some part of that is, of course, from the overall market drop but a lot of that is from paying too much when they bought the stock in the first place.

When Will The Coronavirus Lockdowns Be Lifted? Here Are One Bank’s Estimates

The decision to relax restrictions depends very heavily on how the epidemic curve in each country progresses.

How economies can survive a period of ‘suspended animation’ to deal with coronavirus

An overly long market closure would lead us into a recession.

Democratic governors are quicker in responding to the coronavirus than Republicans

The CDC now recommends wearing a mask in some cases – a physician explains why and when to wear one

The CDC doesn't specifically mean wearing a mask everywhere you go.

Netanyahu Announces Full Lockdown Of Israel Ahead Of Passover

The country will be in complete lockdown, subject to a mandated home-confinement including the Passover Seder on Wednesday.

A small trial finds that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating coronavirus

On Saturday the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of two antimalarial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and a related medication, chloroquine, for emergency use to treat COVID-19.

