The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-27-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:01 - Checking on the Market
00:00:37 - US Dollar | Stimulus Checks | Currency
00:07:14 - Trading Techniques
00:08:50 - S&P 500
00:12:02 - Fastest Mile Record | Properly Valuing Companies
00:17:54 - AMC
00:28:23 - GME (Gamestop)
00:33:23 - IMAX
00:36:18 - M
00:36:49 - SKT
00:37:54 - SPG
00:42:56 - LTP
00:44:52 - SPWR
00:45:09 - WBA
00:46:03 - Top Trades in November 2020 | Value Stock | IRBT
00:49:08 - X
00:50:37 - VALE
00:51:56 - CMG
00:52:15 - M
00:56:07 - CAKE
01:00:53 - Trading Techniques
01:02:31 - FOMC Meeting
01:05:03 - S&P 500 | Futures
01:07:48 - GOLD
01:17:29 - WBA
01:23:18 - More Trading Techniques
01:24:08 - MRK
01:25:35 - LB
01:27:27 - HBI
01:29:00 - More Trading Techniques
