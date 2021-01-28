Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-27-2021

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-27-2021

Replay of our webinar from this week
Author:
Publish date:

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:01 - Checking on the Market

00:00:37 - US Dollar | Stimulus Checks | Currency

00:07:14 - Trading Techniques

00:08:50 - S&P 500

00:12:02 - Fastest Mile Record | Properly Valuing Companies

00:17:54 - AMC

00:28:23 - GME (Gamestop)

00:33:23 - IMAX

00:36:18 - M

00:36:49 - SKT

00:37:54 - SPG

00:42:56 - LTP

00:44:52 - SPWR

00:45:09 - WBA

00:46:03 - Top Trades in November 2020 | Value Stock | IRBT

00:49:08 - X

00:50:37 - VALE

00:51:56 - CMG

00:52:15 - M

00:56:07 - CAKE

01:00:53 - Trading Techniques

01:02:31 - FOMC Meeting

01:05:03 - S&P 500 | Futures

01:07:48 - GOLD

01:17:29 - WBA

01:23:18 - More Trading Techniques

01:24:08 - MRK

01:25:35 - LB

01:27:27 - HBI

01:29:00 - More Trading Techniques

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.

Webinar 01-27-2021
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-27-2021

GME Jan 28 2021
Stocks/Options

Thrilling Thursday – GameStop $500 is no more Ridiculous than Tesla $900

Rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, seeking to intimidate politicians into overturning the presidential election.
Current Events

Death threats and intimidation of public officials signal Trump’s autocratic legacy

RTY2 Jan 26 2021
Stocks/Options

Weakening Wednesday – GameStop and Bust!

SPX Jan 25 2021
Stocks/Options

Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,850 Edition

Screen Shot 2021-01-26 at 10_53_14 PM
Stocks/Options

Beyond Meat Soars On “Plant-Based Protein” Joint Venture With Pepsi

Health care workers and patients in the temporary outside area Steve Biko Academic Hospital created to screen and treat suspected Covid-19 cases in Pretoria. Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Current Events

South African scientists who discovered new COVID-19 variant share what they know

Esa_v1lXAAIy7pU
Stocks/Options

The Market Week Ahead – Earnings Start to Matter

file-20210120-13-1iuqyb5
Current Events

Trump’s big gamble to gut US power plant emissions rules fails in court, opening door for powerful new climate rules