The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-27-2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:01 - Checking on the Market

00:00:37 - US Dollar | Stimulus Checks | Currency

00:07:14 - Trading Techniques

00:08:50 - S&P 500

00:12:02 - Fastest Mile Record | Properly Valuing Companies

00:17:54 - AMC

00:28:23 - GME (Gamestop)

00:33:23 - IMAX

00:36:18 - M

00:36:49 - SKT

00:37:54 - SPG

00:42:56 - LTP

00:44:52 - SPWR

00:45:09 - WBA

00:46:03 - Top Trades in November 2020 | Value Stock | IRBT

00:49:08 - X

00:50:37 - VALE

00:51:56 - CMG

00:52:15 - M

00:56:07 - CAKE

01:00:53 - Trading Techniques

01:02:31 - FOMC Meeting

01:05:03 - S&P 500 | Futures

01:07:48 - GOLD

01:17:29 - WBA

01:23:18 - More Trading Techniques

01:24:08 - MRK

01:25:35 - LB

01:27:27 - HBI

01:29:00 - More Trading Techniques

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.