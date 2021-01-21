Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-20-2021

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-20-2021

Replay of this week's webinar
Author:
Publish date:

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:05:50 - Checking on the Market
00:07:20 - Natural Gas
00:10:00 - Trading Techniques
00:11:58 - DAX
00:16:28 - Portfolio Review
00:17:41 - LTP
00:23:07 - Earnings | Most Anticipated Earnings Releases as of January 18,2021
00:29:25 - UNG
00:32:43 - Natural Gas | LNG
00:41:40 - Current News & Politics
01:07:09 - T
01:14:56 - GM
01:26:50 - MG and more trading techniques
01:30:11 - AT&T | Verizon

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.

Webinar 01-20-2021
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-20-2021

SPX Jan 21 2021
Stocks/Options

3,850 Thursday – S&P 500 Seems Comfortable 700 Points Over the Must Hold Line

Screen Shot 2020-12-29 at 4_57_01 PM
Current Events

A Game Designer’s Analysis Of QAnon

download
Stocks/Options

Whipsaw Wednesday – America Heads in a New Direction

Screen Shot 2021-01-13 at 9_21_24 AM
Current Events

QAnon is an Attack on Democracy and Must Be Eliminated

Seniors in Fort Myers, Fla. wait for their COVID-19 vaccinations. At this site, 800 doses of vaccine were available.
Current Events

Vaccine delays reveal unexpected weak link in supply chains: A shortage of workers

Not your average Joe. Vasilis Asvestas/Shutterstock
Current Events

Five economic effects from the Democratic sweep in Washington

The UK pound could face harder times ahead. Parlanteste/Shutterstock
Current Events

Brexit: UK pound has not crashed yet, but here’s why it will probably suffer in years to come

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, with at least five people dying in the ensuing violence.
Current Events

FBI Memo Warns Pro-Trump Extremists Plan Armed Insurrections in State Capitols Across US