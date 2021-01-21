The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 01-20-2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:05:50 - Checking on the Market

00:07:20 - Natural Gas

00:10:00 - Trading Techniques

00:11:58 - DAX

00:16:28 - Portfolio Review

00:17:41 - LTP

00:23:07 - Earnings | Most Anticipated Earnings Releases as of January 18,2021

00:29:25 - UNG

00:32:43 - Natural Gas | LNG

00:41:40 - Current News & Politics

01:07:09 - T

01:14:56 - GM

01:26:50 - MG and more trading techniques

01:30:11 - AT&T | Verizon

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.