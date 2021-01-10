The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 01-06-2021
For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!
Major Topics:
00:00:01 - Checking on the Market
00:00:38 - Petroleum Status Report
00:05:49 - Current News
00:07:59 - Trading Techniques
00:12:02 - GOLD | Boeing
00:18:02 - Barrick Gold
00:34:40 - LTP
00:36:18 - Portfolio Review: LTP
00:45:30 - M
00:46:51 - SKT
00:51:44 - GILD
01:11:40 - Future Is Now Portfolio
01:15:01 - FOMC Report
01:29:00 - Bonds
01:36:07 - Chines Cryptocurrency
01:44:09 - Bloomberg Businessweek
01:45:03 - The New York Times
Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!
You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.