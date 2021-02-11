Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 02-10-2021

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 02-10-2021

Replay of this week's webinar. Enjoy!
Author:
Publish date:

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:03 - Checking on the Market

00:03:13 - Bitcoin | GOLD

00:13:25 - SCO | Weekly Petroleum Status Report

00:17:33: Crude Oil | Natural Gas

00:18:45 - USD | Indices

00:19:37 - LTP

00:21:33 - STP

00:21:55 - Dividend Portfolio

00:22:10 - Earnings Portfolio

00:23:04 - Future Is Now Portfolio

00:23:30 - Money Talk Portfolio

00:25:37 - PLUG | GME

00:27:15 - Bitcoin

00:27:39 - PFE

00:28:16 - Trading Techniques

00:39:49 - PFE

00:46:18 - LTP

00:49:40 - More Trading Techniques | Oil

01:02:20 - Top Trades

01:06:51 - M1 Money Stock

01:08:55 - Gerald Ford

01:13:50 - Cost of Hedging against Inflation

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here

CL2 Feb 12 2021
Stocks/Options

Thousand-Dollar Friday – Our Futures Shorts Pay off Nicely!

Webinar 02-10-2021
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 02-10-2021

thepennyhoarder-stock-market-hitting-record-highs-struggling-economy_hero_1800x800_v20200916124139
Stocks/Options

Faltering Thursday – Economy Shows Signs of Struggle

hqdefault
Stocks/Options

Which Way Wednesday – Powell and the 10-Year Note

Neuroscientists have been scanning the brains of select Super Bowl viewers to see how they’re reacting to the commercials that air. thaikrit/Shutterstock.com
Current Events

The transformation of the Super Bowl ad experience

fut_image (4)
Stocks/Options

Tuesday Trouble at 2,300 on the Russell 2000

saupload_fredgraph
Stocks/Options

Monday Market Momentum – Still Going Up

file-20210204-20-1hhf1e4
Current Events

Latest jobs report shows why the unemployment rate needs fixing

The U.S. Capitol, which was besieged by insurrectionists on Jan. 6, and where the Trump impeachment trial takes place in the Senate. Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images
Current Events

Trump impeachment trial: Decades of research show language can incite violence