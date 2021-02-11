The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 02-10-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:03 - Checking on the Market
00:03:13 - Bitcoin | GOLD
00:13:25 - SCO | Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:17:33: Crude Oil | Natural Gas
00:18:45 - USD | Indices
00:19:37 - LTP
00:21:33 - STP
00:21:55 - Dividend Portfolio
00:22:10 - Earnings Portfolio
00:23:04 - Future Is Now Portfolio
00:23:30 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:25:37 - PLUG | GME
00:27:15 - Bitcoin
00:27:39 - PFE
00:28:16 - Trading Techniques
00:39:49 - PFE
00:46:18 - LTP
00:49:40 - More Trading Techniques | Oil
01:02:20 - Top Trades
01:06:51 - M1 Money Stock
01:08:55 - Gerald Ford
01:13:50 - Cost of Hedging against Inflation
