TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Weakening Wednesday – Presidential Debate Spooks the Market

clarisezoleta

Well that went as expected.

Yesterday we titled our Morning Report: "Testy Tuesday – Shorting the S&P 500 at 3,350" and we made a lovely $1,250 per contract on our shorts and got another chance to get in at 3,350 in last night's futures and we have another dip as the markets started selling off for exactly the reason I predicted yesterday:

President Ponzi will debate Sleepy Joe Biden this evening and that's going to be depressing. Much as we need to get rid of Trump, Biden is simply not an exciting alternative.

Debates are a time when we talk about what's wrong with the country and, unfortunately, there's a lot wrong with the country and neither candidate seems like the guy who's really going to fix it although at least getting rid of the guy who is breaking it couldn't hurt. It's like when you hire an incompetent plumber and your house is filled with backed-up sewage – you don't tend to say "let's give this guy 4 more years." Sometimes ANY alternative is worth a try and that's what the Democrats have given us this year – "Biden 2020, he's not Donald Trump".

“Markets seem to be getting more concerned, with VIX futures peaking around the election,” said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. “But whoever takes over, and however long it takes to take over, the person will be facing a battle against coronavirus.”

Delays to fiscal stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic are also a worry for investors, who fear economies will need fresh support in the absence of a clear timeline for a coronavirus vaccine. While U.S. lawmakers are trying to find common ground on a deal ahead of the election, a German government spokesperson late Tuesday warned of possible delays to the approval process for the EU recovery fund.

“For financial markets, there’s a growing understanding that it was a V-shaped rebound, but that doesn’t mean it will be a V-shaped economic recovery,” said Carsten Brzeski, an economist with ING Bank in Frankfurt. “Any delays in fiscal stimulus will add to that realization.”

chart

Shares in Disney (DIS) fell 2.7% ahead of the opening bell after the company said it would lay off about 28,000 employees at its domestic theme parks, shortly after the state of California signaled that Disneyland Resort would likely have to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to Covid-19 concerns. Another 1,000 Americans died of Coronavirus while Trump was telling Biden what a great job he was doing and 40,000 Americans were infected yesterday – 2,500 new infections during the 90-minute debate.

Confidence Sept 30 2020

Consumers were a little more confident about the economy in yesterday's survey but not as confident as Wall Stret Journal headline writers were when they said: "Conference Board index surges to 101.8 in September amid improving labor market and receding coronavirus trends" and yes, this is the chart that went with the word "surges". The share of respondents in the Conference Board’s index reporting jobs as “plentiful” climbed to 22.9% in September, from 21.4% in August—and compared with just 16.5% in May.

So 22.9% of the people in this country are idiots who believe anything they see on Fox despite all actual evidence to the contrary? I'm not sure if that makes me more confident….

The unemployment rate is 8.4% – that's considered a crisis in normal times. The preliminary September reading of the University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment, released Sept. 18, registered a less dramatic increase, climbing to 78.9 for the first half of the month. It was also the highest level since March, though it rose only 4.8 points over August. The University of Michigan will publish its final reading for the month on Friday.

While the labor market continues to recover, real-time data suggest momentum has slowed. The share of small-business employees working who had logged hours in January fell slightly in September, according to Homebase. This reflects in part a sluggish spending on services, which has recovered much less than spending on goods.

“Yes, jobs are returning and the federal income support has been a big income booster and equities have more than recovered their losses, but worries about the virus continue to linger and will continue to constrain how we go about our daily lives for many more months,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

Unfortunately, we don't have months. Voters are going to have to choose between reality and fantasy in just over 30 days and God help us all if they choose wrong.

Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landslide,
No escape from reality.

Too late, my time has come,
Sends shivers down my spine,
Body's aching all the time.
Goodbye, everybody, I've got to go,
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth. – Queen

Remember having fun? 

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Testy Tuesday – Shorting the S&P 500 at 3,350

As you can see from our chart, we're consolidating right in that zone between the 200-hour and 50-hour moving average and 3,350 is also the 50-day moving average, so it's a lot harsher resistance than you would think.

clarisezoleta

The Week Ahead – 3,350 is Critical for the S&P 500

A death cross! A death cross is, according to Investopedia:The death cross is a technical chart pattern indicating the potential for a major selloff. The death cross appears on a chart when a stock’s short-term moving average crosses below its long-term moving average.

clarisezoleta

If Obamacare goes away, here are eight ways your life will be affected

Simon F. Haeder - "As a health policy and politics scholar who has published extensively on the ACA, I see the following as the most obvious effects if the Supreme Court ruled the ACA unconstitutional."

camsmanalo

Why do bankers behave so badly? They make too much money to ask questions

Over the past 16 months journalists have been scouring through more than 2,000 Suspicious Activity Reports originally sent by banks to the United States Treasury, before being leaked to Buzzfeed and then passed along to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

clarisezoleta

TGIF – Ending the Week With a Whimper

In Monday's "The Week Ahead – 200,000 Deaths Weigh Heavily on the Market," we knew the 200,000th American death would put Covid back in the news cycle and there wasn't much chance of Powell making us feel any better as the Fed is pretty much out of firepower and Congress is MIA as far as stimulus goes and NO ONE is actually doing anything about the virus except for claiming what a great job they've done fighting the China virus

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-23-2020

Replay of the Philstockworld weekly webinar from 9/23/2020

camsmanalo

Transfer of Power Thursday – “A Continuation”

Asked whether he would “commit here today for a peaceful transferral of power after the November election,” Emperor Trump declared: "We’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.

clarisezoleta

Homes are flooding outside FEMA’s 100-year flood zones, and racial inequality is showing through

When hurricanes and other extreme storms unleash downpours like Tropical Storm Beta has been doing in the South, the floodwater doesn’t always stay within the government’s flood risk zones. New research suggests that nearly twice as many properties are at risk from a 100-year flood today than the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood maps indicate.

clarisezoleta

Weak Bounce Wednesday

Powell and Mnuchin's testimony to Congress did not help or hurt the markets, which are still bouncing from September's 10% drop (what, you forgot that happened already?). Economic data has been blah and even politics has been blah this week so the market is just drifting back to test the weak bounce line – which it still hasn't reached yet and probably won't because, as we pre-noted on Monday, the 100-hour (weekly) moving average is about to death cross under the 400-hour (monthly) moving average and that's going to form significant upside restistance at the weak bounce line.

clarisezoleta

It’s time for states that grew rich from oil, gas and coal to figure out what’s next

These are very challenging times for U.S. fossil fuel-producing states, such as Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota. The COVID-19 economic downturn has reduced energy demand, with uncertain prospects for the extent of its recovery. Meanwhile, rising concern about climate change and the declining cost of renewable energy are precipitating a sharp decline in demand for coal in particular.

clarisezoleta