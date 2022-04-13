Weak Bounce Wednesday – Markets Limp into Earnings, Covid Resurges into Holiday Weekend

As you can see, we are having some big infection rates on the rise again and the rate of hospitalization is very high because MOST cases of Covid are now unreported UNLESS they are serious. Test kits are no longer free and most vaccinated people get mild cases and simply get over it like the flu and never report being sick so the majority of cases that do get reported are severe and since the severe cases tend to be among the unvaccinated – they tend to get Covid bad enough that they end up in a hospital.

Unfortunately, Covid has great timing and always seems to swing up around our holiday weekends (after is obvious but before is just mean) and when 2 people per 1,000 have a severely infectious disease and you get a lot of people together in airports and churches and at family gatherings – well, statistics tends to take care of the rest.

So please be sensible this holiday weekend and, for God's sake, get vaccinated if you haven't been and get a booster if you should. You are 10 TIMES more likely to die from Covid if you catch it and are not vaccinated. That is a very stupid way to die, isn't it?

Not only that but severe Covid h