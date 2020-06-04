The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-03-2020
Major Topics:
00:01:26 – Checking on the Market
00:5:00 – Petroleum Status Report
00:15:09 – Chatroom
00:16:45 – REIT
00:22:36 – Trading Techniques | New Trades
00:54:18 – S&P 500
01:01:12 – The Great Depression
01:14:31 – COVID-19 Update
01:25:22 – Cinemark
01:28:40 – IMAX
01:31:35 – Tiffany
