Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-03-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us here at Phil's Stock World!

Major Topics:

00:01:26 – Checking on the Market
00:5:00 – Petroleum Status Report
00:15:09 – Chatroom
00:16:45 – REIT
00:22:36 – Trading Techniques | New Trades
00:54:18 – S&P 500
01:01:12 – The Great Depression
01:14:31 – COVID-19 Update
01:25:22 – Cinemark
01:28:40 – IMAX
01:31:35 – Tiffany

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – click here to join us at PSW!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3,100 Thursday – S&P 500 Tests Our 10% Line

That's the 10% line above our Must Hold Level of 2,850 on the S&P 500. If we can get over that and hold it, then we will have secured the rising 50-day moving average which will "Life Cross" over the 200-day moving average around June 19th and THAT would be a very bullish set-up into the summer – assuming the re-opening is getting into full swing by then.

clarisezoleta

You don’t need to worry about spreading the coronavirus with cash

There is little evidence that eliminating the use of cash would make a difference in the spread of COVID-19.

camsmanalo

by

rorybo

Which Way Wednesday? Just Kidding – Markets only go Up!

This is getting boring. Every day the stock market goes up and up while we read about the Protests and the Riots and the Cold War with China and the Unemployment and the Virus and the Debt and the Economic Slowdown…. None of that matters on Wall Street because the World's Central Banks printed $20,000,000,000,000 of new money this year and almost all of that money went into the stock market. So much so that the Fed now directly buys ETFs.

clarisezoleta

by

LorenPorter

Can the president really order the military to occupy US cities and states?

What exemption would President Trump use if he wants to send the military to one or more states?

camsmanalo

It can’t happen here – and then it did

These reports are shocking and chilling, compounded by the fact that Americans rarely see this happen on American soil

camsmanalo

Tuesday Turmoil – Trump Threatens More Violence

This is how we now treat Freedom of Speech and Assembly in America.Day 7 of the protests and the President is ratcheting up the rhetoric, telling the Governors they have to "DOMINATE" the streets and, yesterday afternoon, in a scene you would think was from a movie...

clarisezoleta

Militarization has fostered a policing culture that sets up protesters as ‘the enemy’

What is clear from the latest round of protest and response, is that despite efforts to promote de-escalation as a policy, police culture appears to be stuck in an “us vs. them” mentality.

camsmanalo

Trump, the politics of fear and racism: How our brains can be manipulated to tribalism

The typical pattern is to give the other humans a different label than us, perceive them as less than us, who are going to harm us or our resources, and to turn the other group into a concept.

camsmanalo

Police officers accused of brutal violence often have a history of complaints by citizens

A study published in the American Economic Journal reviewed 50,000 allegations of officer misconduct in Chicago.

camsmanalo

Antibody injections could fight COVID-19 infections – an infectious disease expert explains the prospects

Question is how can we isolate and produce neutralizing antibodies in large enough quantities to serve everyone who needs them, including research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies?

camsmanalo

by

jamsityhds