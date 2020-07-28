Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Trillion Dollar Tuesday – New Stimulus Package Not Enough to Keep the Market Afloat

clarisezoleta

$1,000,000,000,000.

That's enough money to give all 1,000 Billionaire in the World another Billion Dollars. Oh wait, we did that already. Well it's enough money to give one Million Millionaires another Million Dollars. What? We did that already too. Well it's enough money to buy 3,000 masks for every man, woman and child in the country so we wouldn't need to spend Trillions of Dollar propping up the economy or it's enough money to continue giving $600 unemployment bonuses to 30M people for an entire year.

ROFL!!! Who are we kidding, this is America, we're going to give it to the rich people again!

Bob-Cratchit

The funny thing is the rich people are pissed that they are ONLY getting $1Tn this quarter (they got $6.7Tn last quarter) so the Futures are tanking and we're losing all of Meaningless Monday's gains. The biggest stimulus issue will hit us on Friday, it's the end of the $600 weekly unemployment bonus and the Democrats in the House wanted to extend it through Christmas while the Scrooges in the Senate said not only do they want it dropped to $200 now but they want all unemployment capped at 70% of wages AFTER it's combined with any State Benefits people are receiving.

The Republicans also want to cut dependent checks down to $500 while the Democrats want to increase them to $1,200 for up to 3 children, so people with more than 7 children come out ahead on the Republican plan! Democrats also want to spend $430Bn to make our schools safe enough to attend and providing $50Bn for child-care facilities to keep our toddlers safe while the Republicans think $70Bn is plenty and the kids can take their chances with the rest of us.

Capture4

Democrats have also propose $1Tn in aid to local Governments while the GOP just says no to that and again, they want the cities and states to fight the virus with the same budgets they had when there was no virus – even though those budgets weren't enough anyway and now revenues are dropping sharply, causing cascading fiscal failures all around the country.

This is simply a continuation of Trump's usual policy of Global Genocide – it's just taken him a few years to get around to actually exterminating Americans.

The Democrats also wanted $3.6Bn to help ensure election security and the Republicans… ROFL!!! The Democrats’ plan would spend $194 billion to expand a wage subsidy to cover up to 80% of wages and benefits through the end of the year, up to qualified wages of $45,000, and fixed costs like rent. The GOP plan would expand a wage subsidy to cover up to 65% of $30,000 in annual wages.

The Democrats are up against a wall because the Senate delayed their response until yesterday making all these negotiations very last minute with benefits running out on Friday and Congress heading into their summer break. If there's no deal by next Friday and Congress takes a break then:

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Morning Markets – More Stimulus as We Wait for the Fed

More free money!!!The Senate Republicans are expected to vote on the CARES Act 2 (it's a 5-act play) and this will be the beginning of two weeks of negotiations with the House, who already voted on a much more extensive measure to prop up the economy.

clarisezoleta

The office is dead! Long live the office in a post-pandemic world

Organizational life is founded on relationships. Sure, the current remote work experiment has demonstrated that more jobs can be done virtually than many managers previously assumed. But jobs are comprised of tasks; organizations are comprised of relationships. And relationships require ongoing – and often unintended – interactions.

clarisezoleta

Making coronavirus testing easy, accurate and fast is critical to ending the pandemic – the US response is falling far short

For many people in the U.S., getting tested for COVID-19 is a struggle. In Arizona, testing sites have seen lines of hundreds of cars stretching over a mile. In Texas and Florida, some people were waiting for five hours for free testing.

clarisezoleta

3 questions to ask yourself next time you see a graph, chart or map

Since the days of painting on cave walls, people have been representing information through figures and images. Nowadays, data visualization experts know that presenting information visually helps people better understand complicated data.

clarisezoleta

Low-wage service workers are facing new emotional hazards in the workplace during COVID-19

Exposure to these emotional hazards was widespread among the workers we interviewed and was also spilling over into their home lives.

camsmanalo

Why hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine don’t block coronavirus infection of human lung cells

A paper came out in Nature on July 22 that further underscores earlier studies that show that neither the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine nor chloroquine prevents SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – from replicating in lung cells.

clarisezoleta

The Recovery Has Reversed: What Goldman’s Real-Time Indicators Reveal About The State Of The US Economy

High frequency data suggest that the labor market recovery is stalling due to the worsening virus situation.

camsmanalo

Disinformation campaigns are murky blends of truth, lies and sincere beliefs – lessons from the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned an infodemic, a vast and complicated mix of information, misinformation and disinformation.

clarisezoleta

TGIF – Stop the Week, We Want to Get Off!

The Dow fell 353 points yesterday and that's not a big deal but it was a great deal for our PSW Report Members who were alerted, pre-market, to the idea of shorting the Dow Futures (/YM) at the 27,000 line.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-22-2020

Catch a replay of yesterday's webinar by Phil

camsmanalo