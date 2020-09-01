TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Toppy Tuesday – Trouble at 12,222?

clarisezoleta

How high is too high?

You pot smokers out there know what I mean! High can be fun, too high can be scary. On August 11th it was: "20 Million Tuesday, 28,000 Tuesday – Record Infections, Record Highs" and, speaking of infections, happy 6M America! We had 5M on August 10th… Anyway, August 3rd was "Monday Market Movement – Nasdaq 11,000 and Bust, Again?" and, 10% later, I was certainly wrong about that one.

AAPL was $425 on month ago, now it's split 4:1 and it's $129 so 4x that is $516, that's up 21.5% in 30 days for the World's biggest company so of course the AAPLDaq is up 10% but AAPL had help. GOOGL has gone from $1,450 to $1,650 (13.7%), AMZN from $3,100 to $3,450 (11.2%), FB from $250 to $295 (18%) and, of course, TSLA has gone from a split-adjusted $300 to $500 (66%) over the past 30 days.

This is NOT reality, this is a game. When you are playing a game and the rules are not clear and they keep changing – your chance of winning becomes random or, if someone else is making the rules, then your chance of winning is pretty much zero and you might want to play a board game under those conditions but should you really be playing with your retirement account?

cg5f286746734a2

Please just THINK about what you are doing. As I noted last week, there's very few stocks pulling up the whole market and, while some of these sky-high valuations may be justified, the weight of the thousands of others that are not begins to put a drag on the indexes at some point. Think of each index Dollar added to the underperforming stocks as a weight the high-flyers need to carry with them to get to the next level. At the rate the Government is spending and the Fed is printing – we do have a lot of lift – but it's not infinite and every day the markets move higher adds more weight that needs to be lifted to the next level.

Evenually, gravity will take its toll.

You don't have to take great risks to make good money in a bull market. Take our Income Fund, for example, which is up 12%, net of fees (free and clear returns) in just two months. We started the Income Fund on July 1st and the S&P was at 3,100 and now it's at 3,500 so it's up 12.9% – we're matching the S&Ps returns (exceeding them actually but there are management fees, of course) WITHOUT taking excessive risks (see Doug's notes). It's not just about MAKING 12% in a quarter, it's about KEEPING the money you've made if the market begins to go the other way. Hedge Funds don't outperform in a bull market because they are hedging the risk of a downturn.

There are no crazy momentum stocks in our Earnings Portfolio but it's up 84.8% for the year with sensible stocks like HRB, ACB, GILD, WBA, HBI, INTC, IRBT and M – just a nice, diversified group of value stocks generally in well-hedged positions that simply do very well (along with everything else) in a bull market:

Earnings Sept 1 2020

I'm not saying you should get out of everything – I'm just emphasizing that you can make very nice returns WITHOUT taking on a lot of risk. Look at GILD, which is at a loss in the portfolio. That's a $15,000 spread at $75 or above in June of 2022 and currently the spread is net $1,800 so it has a $13,200 (733%) upside potential and the worst case is owning 500 shares of GILD at $60 ($30,000) plus the $1,800 you may lose is net $63.60, which is still 5% below the current price. That's your worst case to own on of the World's top pharma companies – THAT is how we invest sensibly!

Yesterday our index shorting lines were:

  • Dow 28,750
  • S&P 3,500
  • Nasdaq 12,000
  • Russell 1,585

We made some quick money on the dip but now the Dow and the Nasdaq are over the lines so it's no play unless one of them crosses back under (and the others are below). One day this rally will break – not necessarily today though…

Be careful out there! 

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Market Movement

Yet another chance to short oil at $43.50! What a great way to start the week and we had 3,500 on the S&P (/ES) and 12,000 on the Nasdaq (/NQ), 28,750 on the Dow (/YM) and 1,585 on the Russell (/RTY) this morning and the best way to short the indexes is to short the laggard.

clarisezoleta

by

NicholasBrown

Why Americans are buying more guns than ever

The 2020 pandemic spurred a record-setting surge in demand for firearms.

camsmanalo

I’m a public health researcher, and I’m dismayed that the CDC’s missteps are causing people to lose trust in a great institution

Here’s what happened and why it matters so much – not just to public health experts, but to the public.

camsmanalo

300 years since the South Sea Bubble: the real story behind the iconic financial crash

Coronavirus has caused a great deal of stock market turbulence and, somewhat inevitably, comparisons have been made to the volatility caused by the South Sea Bubble 300 years ago. This was the moment when, in 1720, share prices in London boomed and then fell sharply. It is thought of as a major economic disaster and huge scandal.

clarisezoleta

Federal agents sent to Kenosha, but history shows militarized policing in cities can escalate violence and trigger conflict

With all these documented challenges, why send federal agents into cities at all?

camsmanalo

The US has lots to lose and little to gain by banning TikTok and WeChat

The Trump administration’s recently announced bans on Chinese-owned social media platforms TikTok and WeChat could have unintended consequences. The orders bar the apps from doing business in the U.S. or with U.S. persons or businesses after Sept. 20 and require divestiture of TikTok by Nov. 12.

clarisezoleta

Why young people are earning less

The big question is what has caused the decline in labour incomes for the young.

camsmanalo

Federally Fueled Friday – Powell Gives Us a Big Finish

Powell pulled out all the stops yesterday, saying the Fed was no longer worried about inflation and would spend 5 years boosting the economy if they have to. While Republicans love to pretend they don't tax you, devaluing all the money you've ever made in your live and most of your assets by 10% by reducing the value of the currency is kind of a tax, isn't it?

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 08-26-2020

Enjoy this replay of yesterday's webinar. Become a premium member today and chat live with Phil and other members throughout the day. Plus, get live access to this weekly webinar.

camsmanalo

by

helmy elmoge

GPDThursday – Can Powell Reassure the Markets?

GDP is coming at 8:30 and it's going to suck.-32.5% is expected and it's the 2nd revision to Q2's GDP, so there's not likely to be anything very surprising. As we noted yesterday, what really matters is how much Q3 improves but we're a long way from finding that out so people will speculate off Q2 and that's why Powell is scheduled to speak at the market open – in case we start selling off as people realize a -32.5% GDP doesn't quite square with record-high equities.

clarisezoleta