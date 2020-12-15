TheStreet
Toppy Tuesday – More Free Money and Fed Hopes Keep Us on Top

Up we go again.

Index Futures are up 0.666% and the Dow (/YM) is testing 30,000 again, which is a really good shorting line. We had fun shorting the Nasdaq (/NQ) at 12,500 yesterday into the close and it's back over it again this morning so it will be a lagger to the Dow if it crosses back below and also playable with tight stops above.

Why short? Because 30,000 on the Dow and 12,500 on the Nasdaq are good lines of resistance and likely to be rejected without an actual catalyst and everyone is already expecting Stimulus and more Fed Action so it's easier for bullish traders to be disappointed than rewarded.

The S&P, for it's part, is having trouble at the 100-hour (2-week) moving average at 3,666 (so also a good short on /ES) and has no real support all the way back to the 400-hour (2 month) moving average at 3,525. As this is a 2-hourly chart, these moves can be very quick. Most of the gains came in the first week of November, when the S&P popped 200 points on relatively low volume to 3,640 and we're pretty much still there a month later – that's not real strength.

SPX Dec 15 2020(1)

At the moment (and it changes from moment to moment), we're looking at "just" a $748Bn spending package from Congress, which is nothing like the $2Tn package of March 27th but it should get us through Christmas before the issue has to be addressed again in the next Congressional Session (Jan 5th).

490x-1

China is busy injecting cash into their banking system this morning as bonds roll over. The PBOC added $145Bn to offet 150% of December's maturing securities and that's 5 months in a row the PBOC has bailed out the banking sector this way. The need to buoy the amount of liquidity in the financial system has becoming more pressing after a spate of corporate defaults squeezed lending in China’s interbank market.

10-year rates in China have jumped to 3.33% and, if something like that were to happen in the US with our $27Tn debt levels, it would cost the Government $900Bn a year just to pay the interest on the debt (we are currently paying less than $300Bn) and that would blow an additional $600Bn annual hole in the Federal Budget. And the US is "only" 150% of its GDP in debt, a gauge tracking China’s level of debt has surged to 277% of the country’s gross domestic output.

Keep that in mind – it's not just the US's house of cards economy that's in danger of collapsing but the rest of the World is on very shaky ground after having borrowed and spent whatever it took (and is still taking) to fight the virus and stave off a Global Economic Meltdown. We are certainly not out of the woods yet!

Stock-market uncertainty runs high headed into Fed’s final meeting of 2020.

BofA Lists "Five Volatility Inducing Surprises" For 2021.

U.S. Deaths Surpass 300,000; London Faces Curbs: Virus Update.

Vaccine’s Initial Scarcity Leads to Tough Choices for Hospitals.

Pfizer negotiating with U.S. to provide an additional 100 million Covid vaccine doses, CEO says

Hotels Consider Requiring All Guests To Have COVID Vaccination.

Jim Cramer says stay-at-home trade is back on — ‘Lockdown is where we’re headed’.

More U.S. Homeowners Seek to Delay Mortgage Payments.

Doug Casey On What Happens When The Suspension On Evictions Ends.

Oil Holds Near $47 as Investors Weigh Lockdowns Against Vaccine

Semiconductor Analysts Bullish on 2021, But Valuation a Risk.

Another Paradox: Consumer Spending Expectations Surge, Despite Dismal Income, Earnings.

Google Outage Jolts Users Globally.

Government agencies, private companies secure networks, begin to assess damage from massive hack.

FTC Demands Data From Big Tech Companies.

AMC Entertainment’s stock plunges after disclosure of massive share-sale plan.

One Little Problem With The "All-Electric" Auto Fleet: What Do We Do With All The "Waste" Gasoline?

Trump Slams Cleveland for Dropping 'Indians' Name.

Trump Raises China Concerns as Reason to Veto Defense Bill.

Money Talk Portfolio Review, 2021′s Outlook & Trade of the Year

Phil's trade of the year for 2021: Intel Phil's Money Talk Portfolio is up 51% Year to Date! Read Phil's review of his Money Talk Portfolio here. Watch Phil and Kim Parlee discuss the Money Talk portfolio and Phil's trade of the year for 2021 on BNN Bloomberg:

Be the House Not the Gambler

Phil teaches how you can use options to increase your returns and protect your investments.

Cyberattacks are on the rise amid work from home – how to protect your business

Cybersecurity experts predict that in 2021, there will be a cyberattack incident every 11 seconds.

Monday Market Movement – Up and Up into the Holidays

In this case, for vaccine makers, $130Bn in unexpected revenues over the next 4 years and, as I noted back on Sept. 28th in "The Week Ahead – 3,350 is Critical for the S&P 500" and our corresponding Top Trade Alert, "Pfizer (PFE) made $16Bn last year and you can buy that whole company for $200Bn at $36 per share so just 12.5 times earnings… While Pfizer may not ultimately "win" the vaccine race, they are a solid blue-chip pharmacuetical company who are clearly able to keep up with the BioTechs WHILE making a healthy profit. Isn't that the kind of company we like to invest in?"

The Taliban are megarich – here’s where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Oregon just decriminalized all drugs – here’s why voters passed this groundbreaking reform

Oregon became the first state in the United States to decriminalize the possession of all drugs on Nov. 3, 2020. Measure 110, a ballot initiative funded by the Drug Policy Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy group backed in part by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, passed with more than 58% of the vote. Possessing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs for personal use is no longer a criminal offense in Oregon.

Scientists suggest US embassies were hit with high-power microwaves – here’s how the weapons work

The mystery ailment that has afflicted U.S. embassy staff and CIA officers off and on over the last four years in Cuba, China, Russia and other countries appears to have been caused by high-power microwaves, according to a report released by the National Academies. A committee of 19 experts in medicine and other fields concluded that directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy is the “most plausible mechanism” to explain the illness, dubbed Havana syndrome.

Masks and mandates: How individual rights and government regulation are both necessary for a free society

I’ve been thinking a lot, recently, about the tension between demanding “individual rights” – in the sense of deciding whether or not to wear a mask – and calling for more action on the part of our government to protect us from the coronavirus pandemic.

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 12-09-2020

Here is another interesting, exciting and stimulating webinar on what's going on in the Stock Market today.

Faltering Friday – Failure at Dow 30,000

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnel and the Republican Bastards in Congress postponed the vote on a simple one-week stop-gap bill to keep the Government running past December 11th – which is today. If they don't get back to the table, Federal Agencies shut down and Federal workers get furloghed including agencies that are critical front-line defenses in fighting the pandemic. Tens of thousands of additional lives could be lost if the Repbulicans get their way today.

