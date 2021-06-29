Top Trade Tuesday – Q2 2020

Last Tuesday, we went over our Top Trade Ideas from Q1 of last year and we had one loser and 15 winners with a net of $271,087 in profits over the past 18 months (or less). A few of them are even good for new trades – even now – like Viacom (VIAC), which had another 100% left to gain as of last Tuesday at net $10,100 and now it's $13,800 so up $3,700 (37%) in a week is not bad for a leftover, is it?

Again, you don't need to make short-term trades in dangerous momentum stocks to make fantastic short-term money. Using our system, it's just as exciting when a value stock pops – even when we have long-term contracts on them.

The difference is we aren't taking those huge short-term risks that can damage your portfolio. When something unforseen happens, we can ride it out. Remember, Top Trade Alerts are trades we feel have a very strong chance of success. Generally we pick them because they have both a long-term macro trend in their favor as well as upcoming catalysts and, as alwasy – first and foremost we're looking for VALUE.

Top Trades for Thu, 02 Apr 2020 12:58 – CMCSA

For the LTP:

Sell 5 CMCSA 2022 $30 puts for $5 ($2,500)

Buy 15 CMCSA 2022 $30 calls for $8.25 ($12,375)

Sell 15 CMCSA 2022 $40 calls for $3.75 ($5,625)

That's net $4,250 on the $15,000 spread so $10,750 (252%) of upside potential at $40 and we HOPE it goes lower so we can DD on the puts ($3,000) and roll the $30s to the $20s ($7,500) for net $3,000 and then we'd be in the $30,000 spread for $7,250 but, for now, best to start off cautiously and, worst case, it goes up and we "only" make 252% on our original play.

January 2022 seemed so far away at the time but now it's almost here and, at $58+, we're deep in the money. The short puts are down to 0.30 ($150) and the $30/40 spread is net $9.60 ($14,400) so net $14,250 overall is a $10,000 gain (235%) in just over a year and this trade is done, of course as we have better things to do with $14,400 than make $600 in 6 more months.

Top Trades for Fri, 03 Apr 2020 13:30 – STZ

In the LTP, we can sell 5 STZ 2022 $75 puts for $9 ($4,500) to net in for $66 and that's pretty much free money. If they go lower, I'd be happy to sell more puts and set up a bull spread but, for now, nothing wrong with selling puts as we cleared out some of the original round already.

Stay at home and watch TV – we adapt to the conditions we observe, right? We are miles in the money and the $75 puts are down to 0.20 ($100) so $4,400 profit is 98% done. As I said – free money!

Top Trades for Tue, 07 Apr 2020 10:10 – ALK

Well, you know ALK is my favorite and we can still sell the 2022 $22.50 puts for $6.50 so let's sell 10 of those ($6,500) and pick up 20 of the 2022 $25 ($13.50)/$35 ($9.50) bull call spreads for $4 ($8,000) so that's net $1,500 on the $20,000 spread for the LTP.

We really underestimated that recovery. Members will note that ALK has long been our favorite airline so of course it's our go-to when value-hunting as we've already analyzed it to death. At double our target, the puts have fallen to 0.20 ($200) and the $25/35 spread is net $9.50 ($19,000) so net $18,800 is up $17,300 (1,153%) and there's still $1,200 to gain in the next 6 months so better than the bank if all you are going to do is cash it out.

Top Trades for Mon, 13 Apr 2020 14:13 – CAKE

They only go out to 2021 but, for the LTP, lets:

Sell 10 CAKE Jan $15 puts for $2.85 ($2,850)

Buy 20 CAKE Jan $12.50 calls for $9 ($18,000)

Sell 20 CAKE Jan $20 calls for $5 ($10,000)

That's net $5,150 on the $15,000 spread so $9,850 (191%) upside potential at $20 and, if not, this is a position we're very happy to double down on for the long-term. Ordinary margin requirement on the puts is just $946 and the risk is owning 1,000 shares at $20.15, which is where it is now.

See how easy investing is? Especially for our PSW Members as this is simply our favorite restaurant stock. We know exactly what to buy in a downturn. Even though we were on a short time-frame, we hit our mark into January and the spread paid the full $15,000 for the full $9,850 (191%) profit - in only 8 months!

Top Trades for Thu, 16 Apr 2020 15:15 – BBBY

Very tempting down here! I think, for the LTP, we may as well pick up the 50 of the BBBY 2022 $3 ($3.55)/10 ($1.45) bull call spreads at $2.05 ($10,250) and sell 20 of the 2022 $5 puts for $2.62 ($5,240) for a net $5,010 entry on the $35,000 spread so $29,990 (598%) upside potential if BBBY can get back to $10 in 20 months.

A retail favorite of ours. Notice how many trades there are in April? When I see a lot of bargains, I send out more alerts and when I don't see bargains – I don't force trades – NEVER force trades! We are at 3x goal so all good and I'm going to give us the full $29,990 (598%) upside potential as we'll collect it by January.

Top Trades for Fri, 17 Apr 2020 10:11 – SQQQ Hedge

Note the TSLA play above and the SQQQ addition for the STP – it might not have been finished when you first viewed the post:

Tesla (TSLA) – They are now at the point where I'd rather short them so let's take the money and run on this one. In fact, someone is willing to pay us $100 for the June $800 calls so let's sell 2 of those for $20,000 and buy 3 Jan $800 ($220)/June 800 ($152) bear put spreads for net $68 ($20,400) so we're in the spread for net $400 if all goes well and, if TSLA is below $800 in June, whatever premium value remains in Jan will be our profit.

so we're in the spread for net $400 if all goes well and, if TSLA is below $800 in June, whatever premium value remains in Jan will be our profit. Nasdaq Ultra-Short (SQQQ) – The Nasdaq has been very strong and this is a 3x ultra-short so, even at $13, a 20% drop bumps us 60% to $21 and that would put our $10 calls $11 in the money for $115,500 and the current net is $10,625 so we have $104,875 of downside protection in this position but we can sell 100 June $25 calls for $1 ($10,000) and buy 100 June $13 calls for $2.25 ($22,500) and that will give us another $120,000 worth of protection and, if SQQQ does spike up, we can cash out the long calls quickly because the short calls will be covered by the 2022 $10s. Not bad to add net $107,500 worth of protection for $12,500 – I know I will sleep better over the weekend!

June $13s came in at $2.30 but the $25s are trading at 0.85 and that's not a compromise I'd make – I'd rather sell the $23s (now $1) than pay extra for a spread we hopefully don't need. So my plan is to wait and see if we get the $1 for the $25s and, if not, then look at alternatives – which can include selling longer months, like 40 Jan $30s for $2.60 (still $10,000).

TSLA June $800s are $108, so no worries there. The $800 puts are $141 though and the Jan $800 puts are still $222 so yes to selling the short calls but waiting a bit on the others to see if we get better prices.

These were more adjustments to the Short-Term Portfolio (STP) than an actual Top Trade Idea. TSLA finished at $800.76 on June 19th and SQQQ finished at $8. There's a lot of moving parts to this so let's call it a draw overall, which is fine for a hedge.

Top Trades for Tue, 28 Apr 2020 13:12 – SPG

In the LTP, we're happy to get 1,000 shares cheaply so we can sell 10 2022 $45 puts for $14 ($14,000) and consider that free money with a net $31 entry. As they are such a bargain, I think we can add 20 of the 2022 $40 ($30)/65 ($20) bull call spreads for $10 ($20,000) and then we have a net $7,000 entry on the $30,000 spread.

For our Dividend Portfolio, let's:

Buy 500 shares of SPG for $64.44 ($32,220)

Sell 5 2022 $65 calls for $20 ($10,000)

Sell 5 2022 $45 puts for $14 ($7,000)

That nets us into the stock for $15,220 and the dividend alone is $4,200 (27.5%) annually and, if we get called away at $65, that's $32,500 back for another $17,280 (113%) profit over 2 years. Not bad for a boring, dividend stock.

Miles over our target so we'll be getting the full $17,280 (113%) profit on this trade.

Top Trades for Mon, 04 May 2020 13:46 – BRK.B

For the LTP, we're going to assume we're making an entry too early so the plan is to take a high spread now (in case we're wrong and it pops) and wait until they drop to sell more puts and, if they never drop – we can live with just this position.

Sell 5 BRK.B June 2022 $150 puts for $18.50 ($9,250)

Buy 10 BRK.B June 2022 $150 calls for $48.50 ($48,500)

Sell 10 BRK.B June 2022 $200 calls for $21 ($21,000)

That's net $18,250 on the $50,000 spread so there's $31,750 (173%) upside potential at $200 but, as I said, we actually would prefer it go lower and sell 5 more puts for $20 ($10,000) and then spend $25,000 (net $15,000) to roll the $150 calls to the $100 calls (now $87 or $87,000). That would put us into the $100,000 spread for net $33,250 and we could also sell some short calls while we wait to bring that down to under $25,000. See, we'll be disappointed if Berkshire goes straight up and all we make is 173%!

How does Berkshire Hathaway just lay around on sale like that? 50% over goal already has the puts down to 0.52 ($260) and the $150/200 spread is net $45 ($45,000) so net net $44,740 is up $26,490 (145%) even if you did make the other adjustments.

Top Trades for Tue, 19 May 2020 15:55 – FL

For the LTP:

Sell 10 FL 2022 $25 puts for $7.50 ($7,500)

Buy 30 FL 2022 $25 calls for $9.40 ($28,200)

Sell 30 FL 2022 $37.50 calls for $5.40 ($16,200)

That's net $4,500 on the $37,500 spread so that's 733% upside potential in 18 months if FL can get back to $37.50. Ordinary margin on the $25 puts is just $1,539 so it's a very efficient play as well.

Usually too boring to play but everything is exciting when it's on sale. Way over target and the puts are down to 0.15 ($150) and the $25/37.50 spread is net $11.50 ($34,500) which is net $34,350 for a $29,850 (663%) profit. This will still make $3,150 more by January, so not worth closing unless you have something better to do with the money than make 10% more.

Top Trades for Wed, 20 May 2020 15:49 – MU

Webinar Trade Idea on MU (from Batman) for the Butterfly Portfolio:

Sell 10 MU 2022 $40 puts for $8 ($8,000)

Buy 20 MU 2022 $40 calls for $14.75 ($29,500)

Sell 20 MU 2022 $55 calls for $8.25 ($16,500)

Sell 10 MU July $50 calls for $2.20 ($2,200)

Sell 10 MU July $42 puts for $2.10 ($2,100)

That's net $700 on the $30,000 spread that's $12,000 in the money to start and we're doing a 1/2 sale to generate income which, in the first 2 months out of 18, is a $4,300 return on our $700 investment. The put sale is aggressive but only net $2,197 in margin and MU is a fantastic company to own for the long-term.

MU hit $49.47 on July 17th so both the short calls and short puts expired worthless. Of course the goal was to keep doing that for income along the way but just the straight-up trade is miles in the money and we'll get our whole $30,000 for a $29,300 (4,185%) profit – even without the additional selling.

Top Trades for Thu, 21 May 2020 14:13 – MMM

Sell 5 MMM 2022 $130 puts for $18 ($9,000)

Buy 15 MMM 2022 $130 calls for $29 ($43,500)

Sell 15 MMM 2022 $160 calls for $14.50 ($21,750)

Sell 5 MMM July $150 calls for $5.40 ($2,700)

That's net $10,050 on the $45,000 spread and we'll sell more premium along the way but the upside is about $35,000 (350%) as it stands so a great way to get started on a Blue Chip industrial.

The make the masks! That was easy. $154.61 on July 17th was a gain of $395 and the puts are now $1.10 ($1,650) and the $130/160 spread is $29.50 ($44,250) for net $42,600 and a $32,550 profit (323%) so far.

Top Trades for Fri, 22 May 2020 12:27 – ARNC

So, ARNC is a great addition for our Future is Now Portfolio and we can start with:

Sell 10 ARNC Jan $10 puts for $1.55 ($1,550)

Buy 20 ARNC Jan $8 calls for $5 ($10,000)

Sell 20 ARNC Jan $12 calls for $2.60 ($5,200)

That's net $3,250 on the $8,000 spread that's currently 100% in the money with a $4,750 (146%) potential gain in 8 months if ARNC simply stays above $12.

ARNC was $33.50 in Jan so we collected the full $8,000 for the full $4,750 (146%) profit on the shorter-term trade.

Top Trades for Fri, 29 May 2020 13:12 – HMY

There is a great strategy review for our Members in this Alert, so I'll reprint that first:

Hedges (from the morning post):

So this is all part of a LONG-TERM (see above for what I mean by LONG term) investing strategy meant to, in an emergency, give you the buying power you need to make adjustments during a prolonged crisis. If it's a short-term crisis – we don't need to adjust much but what we really need to guard against is a 2008-9 situation, where the market goes down and stays down for close to a year.

There are also, of course, adjustments we make along the way and you'll see, at some point, how we unwind our hedges during a crisis or you can go back and review our Workshop series of articles or just read the last two week's of March's posts and comments.

That last one was May 12th and, since then, we've added more longs and today we added more hedges – that's the usual cycle we go through. Generally, the hedges cost us about 25-30% of our upside but then we hedge the hedges in the STP with fun trades that often mitigate those damages but the primary goal is to steer our LTP and other long portfolios towards a double (in two years or less) while protecting those positions with the STP.

As to the Trade Idea:

I think HMY is an interesting gamble. They were on a good path pre-virus and were expecting to make 0.40/share going forward. Let's add them to the LTP and see how they play out.

Sell 50 HMY 2022 $3 puts at $1 ($5,000)

Buy 100 HMY 2022 $1 calls for $2.45 ($24,500)

Sell 100 HMY Jan ('21) $3 calls for $1 ($10,000)

That's net $9,500 on the $20,000 spread but the short Jan $3 calls can be rolled to the 2022 $7 calls, now 0.85, if all goes well and then it's a $60,000 spread for $9,500. Meanwhile, if the stock fails to move, we just sell 2022 $3 calls, now $1.40 for $1 and then we have a net $0 trade and only the obligation to own 5,000 shares at $3 ($15,000) so very little risk with a potential $50,000 gain.

This has been a roller coaster and we're back to $3.74. We took the money and ran ages ago in our LTP (learn to take trades off the table when they are over the target) but, even if you didn't, the $3 puts are down to 0.30 ($1,500) and the $1/3 spread is right on target at net $1.75 ($17,500) so net $16,000 is up $6,500 (68%) not counting a little more we made on the roll (not much).

Top Trades for Wed, 03 Jun 2020 12:04 – IMAX

For the LTP:

Sell 20 IMAX Dec $15 puts for $3.40 ($6,800)

Buy 40 IMAX Dec $10 calls for $4.90 ($19,600)

Sell 40 IMAX Dec $15 calls for $2 ($8,000)

That's net $4,800 on the $20,000 spread so $14,200 (295%) of upside potential in less than 200 days is pretty good and we're already $14,000 in the money! Even though they are aggressive, the ordinary margin on the puts is only $2,232 so a very efficient trade!

$15.73 on December 18th was right on the money for the full $14,200 (295%) proft on the 7-month trade.

Oddly, that was the last Top Trade Idea in June. After a prolific April and May, we just didn't like the prices in June so we held off on new picks. Still above we have another 13 trade ideas for another $232,460 in profits (so far) for Q2. Added to our 14 out of 15 winners in Q1 ($271,087 in profits), we're totaling 27 out of 28 winners (96%) with $503,547 in profits on our Top Trade Alerts for the first half of 2020 – not bad!

Of course, Top Trade Alerts are only a fraction of what we do in our Live Member Chat room, where hardly a day goes by without an idea or two popping up.

Like last July, the market is toppy and thinly traded but the S&P was only at 3,200 last July and now 4,200 so up about 33% from the previous top is amazing… and scary… and an opportunity….