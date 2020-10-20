Tipping Point Tuesday – Schrodinger’s Stimulus Moves the Market

Rumors are everywhere.

The President held another super-spreader event in Arizona yesterday and he has threatened to hold one every day up to the elecion until every last Republican is infected with the corona virus. It is possible that Trump, a long-time Democrat until he decided to run for President, may have always had the goal of destroying ther GOP, who now fact humiliating defeat under his "leadership", a complete loss of power and now, even a loss of population as Covid-19 is spreading through the red states like a California fire.

Speaking to supporters at the Prescott Regional Airport, Trump bashed CNN for its coverage of the pandemic, saying it’s all the network covers. “People aren’t buying it, CNN, you dumb bastards,” he said to loud applause. Trump also referenced his own recent case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. “If you have it, you have it, you get better,” Trump said (after over $100,000 worth of treatments). Over 220,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, with 5,830 deaths in Arizona alone – but at least they don't have to listen to any more of Trump's bullshit…

"Mr. President, you’re right about one thing: the American people are tired. They’re tired of your lies about this virus," Biden said in a written statement. "They’re tired of watching more Americans die and more people lose their jobs because you refuse to take this pandemic seriously. Now, more than ever, we need a leader to bring us together, put a plan in place, and beat this virus — but you have proven yourself yet again to be incapable of doing that."

Still, he might win – his followers are certainly loyal:

Meanwhile, it's all about the latest stimulus rumor for the market but nothing seems to be actually happening so, like yesterday – get ready to be disappointed. The news isn't so good either so I find it very hard to be enthusaistic about the markets today: