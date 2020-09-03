TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Thrilling Thursday – Market Rampaging into the Holiday Weekend

clarisezoleta

Chinese banks are under increasing stress.

Profits are plunging at the fastest pace in at least a decade, bad debt has hit a record and capital buffers are eroding. Bank executives and analysts predict the damage is likely to continue in the second half of this year. It’s also of global importance, with behemoths such as Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest lender by assets, and China Construction Bank Corp. on the global “too-big-to-fail” list.

And, keep in mind that China's GDP is approximately 1/2 of the US or Europe's GDP so those numbers are, relatively, twice as bad as they look in proportion to their economy. “The government needs to strike a balance between sacrificing the banking sector for the economic recovery and maintaining financial stability,” said May Yan of UBS. “The call for national service from the largest banks can’t go on forever. A weak financial system is very dangerous to the nation.”

China2 Sept 3 2020

Non-performing loans in China in June (last published month) were $395Bn and that has exausted the "Bad Loan Coverage Ratio" which was 3% in 2012 and is now sitting at 0.5% (as of June) and falling fast. As part of the pandemic response, China has allowed many borrowers to delay interest and principal payments to March next year, which is hiding the true sense of the bad debt bulge.

Profit at China’s biggest banks declined by at least 10% in the first half from a year earlier, the biggest drop on record as bad loans ballooned. In a worst-case scenario of government pressure, China’s lenders could be guided to lower profits by 20% to 25% in 2020, according to Jefferies analyst Shujin Chen. That will erode capital even further and be a risk to financial stability, she said.

It's not just China that is becoming unstable, of course. Our own Congressional Budget Office reports that the Federal Budget Deficit will hit $3.3 TRILLION this year, more than is collected in income taxes – so they can double your taxes and we'd STILL be running a deficit! How do you think that's going to work out?

Debt held by the public will reach $21.9 trillion in the fiscal year ending September 2021, or the equivalent to 104.4% of gross domestic product, up from 98.2% in the current year, the CBO said Wednesday in updated projections. Debt will increase to $33.5 trillion at the end of 2030, or 109% of GDP; the previous 10-year projection, in March, saw the figure at 98% in 2030.

Meanwhile, the markets could not be higher. Well, maybe they could but, on a valuation perspective, we are now tied with our 1999 record-high P/E multiples for the S&P 500 and that's the optimistic, forward P/E.

SPX ATH

Since the normal p/e is 16 and we're at 27, that's more than 50% over normal and that means we could easily have a 33% correction without even being oversold. We've been moving more and more to cash during the recent run-up but the top of the market is an excellent place to cash in your winners, isn't it?

Liquidity is also drying up and that too can be very dangerous yet you wouldn't know it from the recent index action, though it is showing up in the VIX:

2020-09-02_10-27-07
VIX Sept 3 2020

Be careful out there! 

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Record High Wednesday – Up, Up and More Up

What else can you say when the S&P 500 is up almost 20% in two months? That's a pace of 120% annual gains, if we make that for 10 years we can turn $100,000 in to $265,599,227.91 so go market, right?

clarisezoleta

Nearly two centuries ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress

It isn’t the first time candidates have promoted conspiracies as part of their platform to win seats in Congress.

camsmanalo

How to use precision medicine to personalize COVID-19 treatment according to the patient’s genes

Why does COVID-19 present such different symptoms – or none at all – in different people?

camsmanalo

Toppy Tuesday – Trouble at 12,222?

You pot smokers out there know what I mean! High can be fun, too high can be scary. On August 11th it was: "20 Million Tuesday, 28,000 Tuesday – Record Infections, Record Highs" and, speaking of infections, happy 6M America!

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Movement

Yet another chance to short oil at $43.50! What a great way to start the week and we had 3,500 on the S&P (/ES) and 12,000 on the Nasdaq (/NQ), 28,750 on the Dow (/YM) and 1,585 on the Russell (/RTY) this morning and the best way to short the indexes is to short the laggard.

clarisezoleta

by

NicholasBrown

Why Americans are buying more guns than ever

The 2020 pandemic spurred a record-setting surge in demand for firearms.

camsmanalo

I’m a public health researcher, and I’m dismayed that the CDC’s missteps are causing people to lose trust in a great institution

Here’s what happened and why it matters so much – not just to public health experts, but to the public.

camsmanalo

300 years since the South Sea Bubble: the real story behind the iconic financial crash

Coronavirus has caused a great deal of stock market turbulence and, somewhat inevitably, comparisons have been made to the volatility caused by the South Sea Bubble 300 years ago. This was the moment when, in 1720, share prices in London boomed and then fell sharply. It is thought of as a major economic disaster and huge scandal.

clarisezoleta

Federal agents sent to Kenosha, but history shows militarized policing in cities can escalate violence and trigger conflict

With all these documented challenges, why send federal agents into cities at all?

camsmanalo

The US has lots to lose and little to gain by banning TikTok and WeChat

The Trump administration’s recently announced bans on Chinese-owned social media platforms TikTok and WeChat could have unintended consequences. The orders bar the apps from doing business in the U.S. or with U.S. persons or businesses after Sept. 20 and require divestiture of TikTok by Nov. 12.

clarisezoleta