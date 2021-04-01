Thrilling Thursday – Learning to Love the Stimulus

I have to tell you, Biden's "restrained" $2.3Tn (it gets bigger by the hour) Infrastructure Bill really hit the sweet spot for the US economy. It's "only" about $300Bn a year but it will actuall be paid for by our beloved Corporate Citizens, who will pay 7% more taxes than they aren't paying now. THAT is how you grow an economy properly and this year, we'll grow 6%, to $22Tn and let's say we grow "just" 4% for the next 7 years, that's $29Tn and if we "only" add $1Tn of debt each year, that would "only" be $35Tn.

35/29 is 120% Debt to GDP vs our current 28/20.5 = 136% so, IN THEORY, Biden's current plan is going to shrink our Debt/GDP ration while growing the economy 25%, bringing tax collections up by about $1Tn per year – enough to cover the inflationary boost caused by the rising GDP.

As long as we have no emergencies and nothing else needs to be spent – things should be getting better… Unfortunately, that's already baked into the marekt forecasts so it's a fragile rally but a rally nonetheless – as long as all the news stays good. The news stays good for Pfizer, who have found their vaccine remains 91.3% effective after 6 months from their Phase 3 Trial and that's good news for all of us but mostly for PFE, who will have to give us Covid booster shots the way we get flu shots – annually.

Our PFE trade is "only" up $1,745 (2,181%) since our net $80 entry back on October 7th (see me discussing the trade on BNN's Money Talk) and it's a $7,000 spread that's almost at goal ($37) but you can still buy it for net $1,525 – they are simply giving this money away! That's a $5,475 (359%) profit potential from here if PFE can simply get over $37 by Jan of 2023. Those are the kind of very simple trades we like to have in our Money Talk Portfolio, which is up 50% since that October show:

The only move we made since October was adding Intel (INTC), our Trade of the Year, on the December show – and that one is already at net $13,050 from our $2,075 entry – a gain of 628% on cash in less than 4 months! Our obligation is to buy 1,000 shares of INTC at $45 and I bet now you know what I mean when I say sometimes I'd rather the stock goes down than up as we'd LOVE to own 1,000 shares of Intel for $45 but that ship has, apparently, sailed and we'll have to content ourselves with a $22,925 gain (1,105%) if the stock stays over $55. Aren't options fun?

That trade will "only" make $11,950 (91.5%) if INTC holds $55 into Jan, 2023 and it's sitting right here in front of you to make but, at this point, it's a throw-away trade for our Members, who are used to much more exciting returns – especially from our Trades of the Year, right?