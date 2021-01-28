Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
Thrilling Thursday – GameStop $500 is no more Ridiculous than Tesla $900

Thrilling Thursday – GameStop $500 is no more Ridiculous than Tesla $900

GameStop (GME) is "only" up 830% in the past 12 months while Tesla (TSLA) is p 1,386%.
Author:
Publish date:

WTF people?

GameStop (GME) is "only" up 830% in the past 12 months while Tesla (TSLA) is p 1,386%. The market cap of GameStop is $24Bn and that's completely ridiculous as Best Buy (BBY), who sells $43Bn worth of merchandise and MAKES $1.5Bn/yr has a market cap of $29Bn at $113. GME, by comparison, has $6.5Bn in revenue and LOST $673M in 2019 and $471M in 2020 and they PLAN on losing $141M in 2021.

Tesla, on the other hand, isn't just being valued as highly as ONE of their competitors – they are being valued higher than ALL OF THEIR COMPETITORS COMBINED. McDonald's is worth more than all fast food, Wal-Mart isn't worth more than all of retail, not even Amazon is worth more than the rest of the on-line competition but TSL50A has idiots paying $850Bn at $864 compared to $200Bn for Toyota (TM) at $145. Toyota has $275Bn in sales and MAKES $17Bn for a p/e of 12 while TSLA has $30Bn in sales (1/10th) and $2.5Bn in profit (1/7) yet TSLA is valued at 340x earnings, 28 TIMES the value Toyota commands.

When a game is ridiculous, irrational and the rules keep changing – it is best not to play. I know there's no money to be made in being a stock market guy telling you not to play the market but this is NOT a good time to play it and I'm calling it like I'm seeing it. Our Members have gotten very good at hedging over the years but even they are pulling back and playing it "Cashy and Cautious" for the moment.

d3ae0b5c-c0ad-11e7-823b-ed31693349d3

The Fed was not much help yesterday, essentially "staying the course" with Powell saying yesterday that "the pandemic still provides considerable downside risks" The Fed last year cut short-term interest rates to near zero, launched a bond-purchase program worth $120 billion a month and said it would maintain these measures until its goals of lower unemployment and 2% inflation are achieved.

As coronavirus cases resurged in recent weeks, many states responded with new business shutdowns and restrictions. Employment and retail sales fell in December, and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits has been rising since November.

“Following a sharp rebound in economic activity last summer, the pace of the recovery has moderated in recent months, with the weakness concentrated in the sectors of the economy most adversely affected by the resurgence of the virus and by greater social distancing.” Powell said

I guess the Fed could just buy $2Tn worth of GameStop and then, when it hit's $5,000, sell it for $20Tn and pay off the debt. That should ork between now and next Friday at the rate that stock is gaining. You can't short these stocks but going long and chasing them is a foolish game too, so we're stuck on the sidelines, observing the action.

There's a great article in the Wall Street Journal detailing how GameStop, in particular, ended up in such a bubble but, as the author notes – it's just a microcasm of the whole market, which is in it's own bubble for most of the same reason.

Be careful out there.

GME Jan 28 2021
Stocks/Options

Thrilling Thursday – GameStop $500 is no more Ridiculous than Tesla $900

Rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, seeking to intimidate politicians into overturning the presidential election.
Current Events

Death threats and intimidation of public officials signal Trump’s autocratic legacy

RTY2 Jan 26 2021
Stocks/Options

Weakening Wednesday – GameStop and Bust!

SPX Jan 25 2021
Stocks/Options

Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,850 Edition

Screen Shot 2021-01-26 at 10_53_14 PM
Stocks/Options

Beyond Meat Soars On “Plant-Based Protein” Joint Venture With Pepsi

Health care workers and patients in the temporary outside area Steve Biko Academic Hospital created to screen and treat suspected Covid-19 cases in Pretoria. Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Current Events

South African scientists who discovered new COVID-19 variant share what they know

Esa_v1lXAAIy7pU
Stocks/Options

The Market Week Ahead – Earnings Start to Matter

file-20210120-13-1iuqyb5
Current Events

Trump’s big gamble to gut US power plant emissions rules fails in court, opening door for powerful new climate rules

Parler is similar to Twitter but doesn’t control or discourage hate speech or calls to violence. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Image
Current Events

Big Tech’s rejection of Parler shuts down a site favored by Trump supporters – and used by participants in the US Capitol insurrection