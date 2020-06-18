Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Thrilling Thursday – Bolton Claims Trump Asked China to Help Him Get Re-Elected

clarisezoleta

Bolton's book is out.

According to the exerpt from the Wall Street Journal (hardly part of the "Liberal Media"): "The president pleaded with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for domestic political help, subordinated national-security issues to his own re-election prospects and ignored Beijing’s human-rights abuses." I'm sorry about the "politics" but some of this stuff you just have to read:

In Buenos Aires on Dec. 1, at dinner, Xi began by telling Trump how wonderful he was, laying it on thick. Xi read steadily through note cards, doubtless all of it hashed out arduously in advance. Trump ad-libbed, with no one on the U.S. side knowing what he would say from one minute to the next.

One highlight came when Xi said he wanted to work with Trump for six more years, and Trump replied that people were saying that the two-term constitutional limit on presidents should be repealed for him. Xi said the U.S. had too many elections, because he didn’t want to switch away from Trump, who nodded approvingly.

im-194833

Trump closed by saying Lighthizer would be in charge of the deal-making, and Jared Kushner would also be involved, at which point all the Chinese perked up and smiled.

Trump spoke with Xi by phone on June 18, just over a week ahead of the year’s G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, where they would next meet. Trump began by telling Xi he missed him and then said that the most popular thing he had ever been involved with was making a trade deal with China, which would be a big plus for him politically.

im-199693

Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words, but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.

Trump’s conversations with Xi reflected not only the incoherence in his trade policy but also the confluence in Trump’s mind of his own political interests and U.S. national interests. Trump commingled the personal and the national not just on trade questions but across the whole field of national security. I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations.

im-193645
Deal June 18 2020

Remember the Trump Administration stopped Bolton from testifying during the impeachment hearings – for obvious reasons. They fought for months to prevent this book from coming out and had much of it redacted but what's left is still a very damning view of the President and his entire Administration.

In a scathing account of his 17 months working for the President, Mr. Bolton describes Mr. Trump as “stunningly uninformed,” easily swayed by authoritarian leaders and often the subject of scorn among his own advisers. Among the episodes he recounts are June 2019 meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in which he says Mr. Trump pleaded with his counterpart to help him win re-election by purchasing agricultural products from the U.S. and gave China his blessing to continue building camps for Uighur Muslims, which Mr. Bolton likened to concentration camps.

Mr. Bolton echoes allegations that were at the center of the President’s impeachment trial, writing that Mr. Trump repeatedly ordered White House officials to withhold military assistance from Ukraine as retribution for perceived slights during the 2016 election and as leverage to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden, then a potential and now his presumed election opponent this year. Mr. Bolton describes the objective as a fantasy based on conspiracy theories pushed by the now missing Rudy Giuliani, the President’s personal attorney.

im-199625

Ukraine tried to take me down. I’m not f—ing interested in helping them,” Mr. Trump is quoted in the book as saying during a White House meeting in May 2019. “I want the f—ing DNC server,” Mr. Trump is quoted as saying. And remember kids, this is the stuff that WASN'T redacted! The United States on Tuesday sued Mr. Bolton for breach of contract, seeking to block the June 23 publication of the 577-page book, a copy of which was obtained by The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department escalated its case against Mr. Bolton late Wednesday, filing an emergency request for the court to issue a temporary restraining order and injunction to block publication of Mr. Bolton’s book and prohibit his publisher from disseminating it.

Trump has turned the Government's Justice department into his own personal hit squad, so the book has been leaked in advance to make sure this information gets out to the public – who am I to stop it? Joe Biden read the exepts and said:

“If these accounts are true, it’s not only morally repugnant, it’s a violation of Donald Trump’s sacred duty to the American people to protect America’s interests and defend our values.”

Hard to see how this will not negatively affect the markets into the weekend with more political turmoil. As usual, we will be adding more hedging power to protect our Member Portfolios.

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-17-2020

It's time for a brand new stock and options trading and strategy webinar, with Phil Davis of www.PhilStockWorld.com! States reopening, and we're testing the bounce lines (again). Powell made enough good noises yesterday about the Fed's Infinite Balance sheet that the bulls don't think there's much to worry about.

camsmanalo

Which Way Wednesday – Testing the 10% Line on the S&P 500

We blasted back to the 10% line at 3,135 yesterday but failed to hold it and we'll try again this morning in a very forgiving Futures market as the Fed's Powell made enough good noises yesterday about the Fed's Infinite Balance sheet that the bulls don't think there's much to worry about.

clarisezoleta

These Charts Show COVID 19 Is Spreading in the US and Will Kill the Economy

The US economy and Federal tax revenues are unlikely to recover until there’s an effective treatment or vaccine.

camsmanalo

EU Launches Two Antitrust Investigations Against Apple

The EU's second investigation centers around allegations that Apple has been restricting access to Apple Pay, setting conditions on how merchants may use the service on apps and websites...

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – Back to the 10% Line on S&P 500

That's the mantra of the day as the S&P 500 tests our 10% level, again. As you can see on the chart (click to biggerize), we bounced right off the 200-day moving average at 3,011 last week and we consolidated for 2 days and now we're going to take another run at the 10% line but I doubt we make it today – unless more stimulus is announced and that happens every other day anyway.

clarisezoleta

People are getting sick from coronavirus spreading through the air – and that’s a big challenge for reopening

The evidence strongly suggests that airborne transmission happens easily and is likely a significant driver of this pandemic. It must be taken seriously as people begin to venture back out into the world.

camsmanalo

Monday Market Mayhem – The Madness Continues

Wheeee, what a ride! Of course, we expected the pullback, especially from Nasdaq (/NQ) 10,000 but 3,200 on on the S&P 500 (/ES) was also going to be a good resistance line and resistance was not futile in this round as we quickly dropped almost 10% back to test the 3,000 line and now back below the 3,135 line that marks our own 10% line on the Big Chart, which follows our fabulous 5% Rule™.

clarisezoleta

Is Dave Portnoy The Market’s Mad Genius: Here Are The Top 40 Stocks In The Top-Performing “Retail Favorites” Basket

Whatever the reason behind the sizzling outperformance of retail stocks, one question remains: is Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy the market's crazy genius of the day, able to whip up his frenzied 1.5 million twitter followers into a daytrading army that jumps from one opportunity to another?

camsmanalo

How the Federal Reserve literally makes money

The Federal Reserve has vowed to provide up to US$2.3 trillion in lending to support households, employers, financial markets and state and local governments struggling as a result of the coronavirus and corresponding stay-at-home orders.

clarisezoleta

What – or who – is antifa?

The movement called “antifa” gets its name from a short form of “anti-fascist,” which is about the only thing its members agree on.

clarisezoleta