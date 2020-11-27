TheStreet
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 11-25-2020

camsmanalo

Major Topics:

Major Topics:

00:00:24 - Checking on the Market
00:03:10 - S&P 500 | VIX
00:05:44 - Trading Techniques
00:08:35 - TSLA | DDD
00:34:06 - TM | Global Automotive Market Share | F
00:47:07 - NAK
00:51:04 - FSLR
00:56:09 - SPWR
01:01:39 - Alaska Unemployment Rate
01:03:34 - Trading Techniques
01:04:22 - Futures
01:04:58 - TLT
01:07:53 - COVID-19 Update

Parler is bringing together mainstream conservatives, anti-Semites and white supremacists as the social media platform attracts millions of Trump supporters

While it’s too early to tell if Parler is here to stay, it has already achieved a reputation and level of engagement that has overtaken other alternative platforms.

camsmanalo

3636 Friday – S&P 500 Re-Tests Election Highs on Black Friday

The S&P 500 is at 3,636 in the Futures (/ES) and, when we tested 3,640 earlier this month, we were harshly rejected with a 120-point (3.3%) drop but we quickly recovered – and then we quickly dropped again – but now we've quickly recovered, so let's all enjoy the pundits telling us how this rally is sustainable (this time).

clarisezoleta

Five ways Black Friday shopping will be different in 2020

Other retailers will be bucking the trend by raising their prices or actively campaigning against the need for discounting.

camsmanalo

How George Washington used his first Thanksgiving as president to unite a new country

Washington believed that particular Thanksgiving in 1789 was a crucial occasion.

camsmanalo

Which Way Wednesday – To Infinity and Beyond?

New vaccines, Biden beginning his transition, Trump losing in courts – yes, things are looking up compared to the way the World seemed about to end for the last 6 months but that doesn't fix our economy. Even the Dow gains of 50% in 4 years are coming off a very narrow-based rally in which just two stocks, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are responsible for the majority of the index's gains.

clarisezoleta

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s and doesn’t require supercold temperature

The COVID-19 vaccine trials generally exclude most people with a history of cancer...

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,600 Yet Again

The S&P 500 is clearly consolidating ABOVE the 3,600 line at this point and, if we hold it into the end of the year, that will bode very well for next year. Nonetheless, we're still shorting the S&P (/ES) Futures if they dip back below the 3,600 line (now 3,602) with tight stops above simply because it's a very positive risk/reward play as we can stop out at, for example, 3,602.50 with a $125 loss but, just yesterday, /ES was down at 3,550, which would have been a $2,500 gain.

clarisezoleta

How Biden and Kerry could rebuild America’s global climate leadership

Concrete U.S. domestic action to reduce greenhouse gas emission will be critical to regaining trust and standing on the global stage.

camsmanalo

Monday Market Movement – More Vaccines Boost Futures – Again

If it's Monday we must have a new vaccine. Every Monday for the Month of November (other than before the election – hahahaha), we have had an announcement that there is a 90% effective Covid vaccine and today it's AstraZeneca/Oxford's turn. MRNA and PFE have already announced theirs and it looks like Pfizer is the loser in the vaccine race as theirs requires special, extreme-cold delievery while the other vaccines require only normal refrigeration.

clarisezoleta

by

seatech

Trump invitation to Michigan lawmakers could spark state and federal political crisis

The state of Michigan, and the United States as a whole, may face a political crisis brought on by President Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to undo the 2020 election results. On Nov. 19, the president invited Republican lawmakers from Michigan to the White House, apparently to pressure them to change the election’s outcome in their states. Michiganders voted 50.6% to 47.8% for Democrat Joe Biden over Trump.

clarisezoleta