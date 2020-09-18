The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-16-2020
Major Topics:
00:01:05 - S&P 500
00:06:55 - Global Warming
00:23:58 - LNG
00:38:41 - Trading Techniques
00:43:02 - M
00:48:07 - Currencies
01:10:27 - TSLA
01:15:50 - LTP
01:17:24 - FCX
01:18:11 - TIF
01:19:74 - M
01:21:51 - BRK-B
01:22:57 - CSCO
01:23:07 - HMY
01:25:22 - VIAC | VLO
01:25:56 - WBA
01:26:27 - Trading Techniques
01:27:59 - M
