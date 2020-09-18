TheStreet
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-16-2020



Major Topics:

00:01:05 - S&P 500
00:06:55 - Global Warming
00:23:58 - LNG
00:38:41 - Trading Techniques
00:43:02 - M
00:48:07 - Currencies
01:10:27 - TSLA
01:15:50 - LTP
01:17:24 - FCX
01:18:11 - TIF
01:19:74 - M
01:21:51 - BRK-B
01:22:57 - CSCO
01:23:07 - HMY
01:25:22 - VIAC | VLO
01:25:56 - WBA
01:26:27 - Trading Techniques
01:27:59 - M

Faltering Thursday – Reality Rears it’s Ugly Head

We don't get a lot of that in America these days. Remember when we used to pity the poor Russians, who were being fed misinformation by their Government from the state-run media?



Which Way Wednesday – Fed Edition

As you can see from the S&P chart, we have had some massive gaps up in the thinly traded open and then drifted down during real trading at the end of the day. This is like someone who works for the auction house shouting "100 Million Dollars" on the first bid for a painting to make sure the other suckers in the audience start bidding higher.



Terrific Tuesday – S&P 3,420 Yet Again

As we discussed last week (when we failed at 3,420), 3,420 is our Strong Bounce Line and the 20% Line so we knew we were likely to re-test it – the question is whether or not the S&P passes the test and we may find that out this morning as the Futures are pointing up yet another 1% – just like yesterday when we made most of our gains in the thinly-traded pre-market session.



Smoke from wildfires can worsen COVID-19 risk, putting firefighters in even more danger

Coronavirus research now suggests that long-term exposure to PM2.5 air pollution, produced by sources including wildfires, power plants and vehicles, may make the virus particularly deadly.



The Week Ahead – If At First You Don’t Succeed…

More stimulus, more "exciting" vaccine news, more money being tossed around. This time it's M&A news with Oracle buying TikTok and NVidea (NVDA) buying ARM Holdings from Soft Bank (SFTBY) for $40Bn, giving both companies a nice boost.



Who formally declares the winner of the U.S. presidential election?

The unusual and complicated presidential election certification process in the U.S. entwines all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Senate, House of Representatives, the National Archives and the Office of the Federal Register.



What is a hurricane storm surge, and why is it so dangerous?

What exactly is a storm surge? What determines how high a storm surge gets?



Brexit: why US politicians are opposed to Boris Johnson’s latest move

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, has led a volley of warnings by senior American politicians that the UK government should not undo the Brexit withdrawal agreement it has signed with the European Union.



19 years after 9/11, Americans continue to fear foreign extremists and underplay the dangers of domestic terrorism

On a Tuesday morning in September 2001, the American experience with terrorism was fundamentally altered. Two thousand, nine hundred and ninety-six people were killed as the direct result of attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.



Approval of a coronavirus vaccine would be just the beginning – huge production challenges could cause long delays

The race for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is well underway. It’s tempting to assume that once the first vaccine is approved for human use, all the problems of this pandemic will be immediately solved.

