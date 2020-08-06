The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-05-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:02:50 - Checking on the Markets

00:03:22 - Petroluem Status Report

00:10:50 - Weekly Petroleum Report

00:12:06 - Petroleum Supply Monthly

00:12:26 - This Week in Petroleum

00:25:19 - ENB

00:34:52 - Natural Gas

00:38:29 - COVID-19 Update

00:55:56 - Trading Techniques

00:57:45 - DIS

01:05:33 - VIAC

01:11:10 - More Trading Techniques

01:12:37 - WYNN

01:13:25 - MIDD

01:26:57 - M

01:27:15 - MJ

01:27:32 - MO | PAA

01:27:54 - SPWR | TD | TOL

01:28:05 - TXT

01:28:12 - VALE | VIAC

01:28:29 - WBA

01:28:54 - XOM

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.