The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-05-2020

camsmanalo

Major Topics:

00:02:50 - Checking on the Markets
00:03:22 - Petroluem Status Report
00:10:50 - Weekly Petroleum Report
00:12:06 - Petroleum Supply Monthly
00:12:26 - This Week in Petroleum
00:25:19 - ENB
00:34:52 - Natural Gas
00:38:29 - COVID-19 Update
00:55:56 - Trading Techniques
00:57:45 - DIS
01:05:33 - VIAC
01:11:10 - More Trading Techniques
01:12:37 - WYNN
01:13:25 - MIDD
01:26:57 - M
01:27:15 - MJ
01:27:32 - MO | PAA
01:27:54 - SPWR | TD | TOL
01:28:05 - TXT
01:28:12 - VALE | VIAC
01:28:29 - WBA
01:28:54 - XOM

Faltering Thursday – Jobs Disappear and Take Market Highs With Them

695,000. That was the most people ever laid off in a single week in the US, way back in 1982. In March, layoffs peaked out at 6.9M in a single week and, for the month of July, they've been around 1.3M – each week – double our worst week in history 4 weeks in a row.

clarisezoleta

Will We Hold It Wednesday – Dow 27,000 Again?

We'd better give some to Disney (DIS), who lost $5Bn in Q2 and has given up on releasing Mulan (live version) in theaters and will go straight to video in September. The Covid-19 pandemic has closed Disney’s theme parks, virtually eliminated movie distribution and curtailed live sports, a key programming source for Disney TV networks.

clarisezoleta

Yes, most workers can collect more in coronavirus unemployment than they earn – but that doesn’t mean Congress should cut the $600 supplement

While Republicans are right that the $600 jobless benefit may seem high, that alone does not mean it should be cut.

camsmanalo

Toppy Tuesday – Waiting for the Shoes to Drop

We punched over it a bit yesterday and we're into our second round of shorts on the Nasdaq (/NQ) Futures now and you can still catch them crossing the 11,000 line with tight stops above, which is a more conservative way to play.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Movement – Nasdaq 11,000 and Bust, Again?

Apple $425, Nasdaq 11,000 – Yipee!!!As you can see on the chart, AAPL is up almost 40% for the year and AAPL is 15% of the Nasdaq so it's responsible for 6% of the Nasdaq's rise from 9,000 to 11,000 (22%) for the year so 27% of the Nasdaq's rise is due to one stock and then you have to consider the suppliers Apple boosts along with their own stock.

clarisezoleta

There aren’t enough batteries to electrify all cars – focus on trucks and buses instead

The battery production capacity currently under construction will allow the production of the equivalent of 40 million electric vehicles annually by 2028, according to one estimate.

camsmanalo

Video: Who controls pandemic data?

The whole point of having a career civil service running public data systems is that, because they can’t be fired, they have the integrity to produce the statistics the best way possible. And that’s what makes the federal government and state and local governments such high-quality data engines.

clarisezoleta

Canadian court correctly finds the U.S. is unsafe for refugees

Differences between the refugee determination systems in Canada and the U.S., as well as differences in the rights enjoyed by refugee claimants in both countries, mean that some people who would be recognized as refugees in Canada would be denied protection south of the border.

camsmanalo

Does coronavirus linger in the body? What we know about how viruses in general hang on in the brain and testicles

As millions of people are recovering from COVID-19, an unanswered question is the extent to which the virus can “hide out” in seemingly recovered individuals. If it does, could this explain some of the lingering symptoms of COVID-19 or pose a risk for transmission of infection to others even after recovery?

clarisezoleta

Thank Tech it’s Friday – Apple and Company Boost the Markets

Apple (AAPL) had $59.69Bn in revenues last quarter and that's up 10.9% while the rest of the economy was down 33% and the market logic is that one company making money trumps an entire economy losing money.

clarisezoleta

