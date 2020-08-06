The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-05-2020
Major Topics:
00:02:50 - Checking on the Markets
00:03:22 - Petroluem Status Report
00:10:50 - Weekly Petroleum Report
00:12:06 - Petroleum Supply Monthly
00:12:26 - This Week in Petroleum
00:25:19 - ENB
00:34:52 - Natural Gas
00:38:29 - COVID-19 Update
00:55:56 - Trading Techniques
00:57:45 - DIS
01:05:33 - VIAC
01:11:10 - More Trading Techniques
01:12:37 - WYNN
01:13:25 - MIDD
01:26:57 - M
01:27:15 - MJ
01:27:32 - MO | PAA
01:27:54 - SPWR | TD | TOL
01:28:05 - TXT
01:28:12 - VALE | VIAC
01:28:29 - WBA
01:28:54 - XOM
