The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-01-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:04:08 – Checking on the Market

00:04:38 – Futures Chart

00:08:05 – AMZN | WALMART

00:18:19 – TSLA

00:20:18 – TM | TSLA

00:30:33 – AAPL

00:31:35 – COVID-19 Update

00:36:16 – US Debt Clock

00:47:49 – STP

00:48:35 – LTP

00:49:35 – WMT | TSLA | TM

01:15:17 – T

01:27:04 – Coffee

01:32:47 – Top Coffee Producers

01:38:28 – Trading Techniques

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. 

