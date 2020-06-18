The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-17-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:01:44 - Checking on the Markets

00:02:38 - Hemp Boca Portfolio

00:02:49 - Butterfly Portflio

00:03:34 - Dividend Potfolio

00:03:54 - Earnings Portfolio

00:05:08 - Future Is Now Portfolio

00:06:28 - BYND

00:07:24 - Money Talk Portfolio

00:07:41 - LTP | CMG | STP

00:18:26 - COVID-19 Update

00:32:59 - Trading Techniques

00:40:57 - Futures

00:44:22 - Petroleum Status Report

00:45:42 - Crude Oil WTI

00:50:10 - UNG

00:52:45 - More Trading Techniques

00:55:25 - Dividend Portfolio

00:58:23 - TQQQ

00:59:33 - SQQQ

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.