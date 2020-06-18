Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-17-2020

Major Topics:

00:01:44 - Checking on the Markets
00:02:38 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
00:02:49 - Butterfly Portflio
00:03:34 - Dividend Potfolio
00:03:54 - Earnings Portfolio
00:05:08 - Future Is Now Portfolio
00:06:28 - BYND
00:07:24 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:07:41 - LTP | CMG | STP
00:18:26 - COVID-19 Update
00:32:59 - Trading Techniques
00:40:57 - Futures
00:44:22 - Petroleum Status Report
00:45:42 - Crude Oil WTI
00:50:10 - UNG
00:52:45 - More Trading Techniques
00:55:25 - Dividend Portfolio
00:58:23 - TQQQ
00:59:33 - SQQQ

Which Way Wednesday – Testing the 10% Line on the S&P 500

We blasted back to the 10% line at 3,135 yesterday but failed to hold it and we'll try again this morning in a very forgiving Futures market as the Fed's Powell made enough good noises yesterday about the Fed's Infinite Balance sheet that the bulls don't think there's much to worry about.

These Charts Show COVID 19 Is Spreading in the US and Will Kill the Economy

The US economy and Federal tax revenues are unlikely to recover until there’s an effective treatment or vaccine.

EU Launches Two Antitrust Investigations Against Apple

The EU's second investigation centers around allegations that Apple has been restricting access to Apple Pay, setting conditions on how merchants may use the service on apps and websites...

Testy Tuesday – Back to the 10% Line on S&P 500

That's the mantra of the day as the S&P 500 tests our 10% level, again. As you can see on the chart (click to biggerize), we bounced right off the 200-day moving average at 3,011 last week and we consolidated for 2 days and now we're going to take another run at the 10% line but I doubt we make it today – unless more stimulus is announced and that happens every other day anyway.

People are getting sick from coronavirus spreading through the air – and that’s a big challenge for reopening

The evidence strongly suggests that airborne transmission happens easily and is likely a significant driver of this pandemic. It must be taken seriously as people begin to venture back out into the world.

Monday Market Mayhem – The Madness Continues

Wheeee, what a ride! Of course, we expected the pullback, especially from Nasdaq (/NQ) 10,000 but 3,200 on on the S&P 500 (/ES) was also going to be a good resistance line and resistance was not futile in this round as we quickly dropped almost 10% back to test the 3,000 line and now back below the 3,135 line that marks our own 10% line on the Big Chart, which follows our fabulous 5% Rule™.

Is Dave Portnoy The Market’s Mad Genius: Here Are The Top 40 Stocks In The Top-Performing “Retail Favorites” Basket

Whatever the reason behind the sizzling outperformance of retail stocks, one question remains: is Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy the market's crazy genius of the day, able to whip up his frenzied 1.5 million twitter followers into a daytrading army that jumps from one opportunity to another?

How the Federal Reserve literally makes money

The Federal Reserve has vowed to provide up to US$2.3 trillion in lending to support households, employers, financial markets and state and local governments struggling as a result of the coronavirus and corresponding stay-at-home orders.

What – or who – is antifa?

The movement called “antifa” gets its name from a short form of “anti-fascist,” which is about the only thing its members agree on.

Trump’s threat to use the Insurrection Act against protesters is an abuse of power

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, American cities are coping with strife and civil unrest comparable to 1968.

