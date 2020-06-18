The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-17-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:01:44 - Checking on the Markets
00:02:38 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
00:02:49 - Butterfly Portflio
00:03:34 - Dividend Potfolio
00:03:54 - Earnings Portfolio
00:05:08 - Future Is Now Portfolio
00:06:28 - BYND
00:07:24 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:07:41 - LTP | CMG | STP
00:18:26 - COVID-19 Update
00:32:59 - Trading Techniques
00:40:57 - Futures
00:44:22 - Petroleum Status Report
00:45:42 - Crude Oil WTI
00:50:10 - UNG
00:52:45 - More Trading Techniques
00:55:25 - Dividend Portfolio
00:58:23 - TQQQ
00:59:33 - SQQQ
