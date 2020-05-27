The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-27-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:01:40 – Yang 4 Day Work Week
00:12:21 – DIS
00:19:01 – Bonds
00:25:49 – COVID-19 Update
00:41:12 – Trading Techniques
00:45:18 – US Corporate Taxes
00:52:27 – US National Debt
01:04:36 – Beige Book
01:09:25 – Hedge Funds
01:10:08 – States Reopening
01:14:16 – May Portfolio Review
01:14:52 – STP & LTP
01:26:38 – PAA & Strategy Section
01:29:44 – CSCO
01:34:04 – LTP
01:35:18 – VIAC
