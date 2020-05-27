Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-27-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us here at Phil's Stock World!

Major Topics:

00:01:40 – Yang 4 Day Work Week
00:12:21 – DIS
00:19:01 – Bonds
00:25:49 – COVID-19 Update
00:41:12 – Trading Techniques
00:45:18 – US Corporate Taxes
00:52:27 – US National Debt
01:04:36 – Beige Book
01:09:25 – Hedge Funds
01:10:08 – States Reopening
01:14:16 – May Portfolio Review
01:14:52 – STP & LTP
01:26:38 – PAA & Strategy Section
01:29:44 – CSCO
01:34:04 – LTP
01:35:18 – VIAC

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – click here to join us at PSW!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GDPhursday – Does Anything Matter?

Does GDP even matter?We'll see this morning as we're going to get the worst GDP reading since 2008 - and that's just for Quarter 1, Quarter 2 will be much worse – there's no stopping that now (another Queen song) and that number will show a double-digit decline in GDP so -5% for Q1 is actually tame by comparison.

clarisezoleta

WTF Wednesday – Markets Keep Going Higher for No Real Reason

Once again we're over 3,000 on the S&P 500 – at 3,035 early this morning and 3,030 now, at 7am and it's RIDICULOUS because 2020 earnings are forecast (even WITH re-opening now priced in) to be $128.49 for the S&P 500 so, at 3,030/$128.49, you are paying 23.5 times earnings for 2020 and next year – even if we do improved to $164.26, 3,030 will still be 18.4x earnings.

clarisezoleta

Terrific Tuesday – Testing S&P 3,000 – Again

No major incidents.We had a lovely holiday weekend here in the US and nothing terrible happened as much of America re-opened for business so, without any obvious blood in the water – the markets are in celebration mode.

clarisezoleta

A doctor shares 7 steps he’ll review to decide when and where it’s safe to go out and about

As we return to some degree of normalcy after weeks of social distancing, we all need a plan. As an immunologist, I’ve given this a lot of thought personally and professionally.

clarisezoleta

Congress may not like it when Trump fires an inspector general – but it can’t do anything to stop him

President Donald Trump’s late-night firing of the State Department inspector general is only the latest in his purge of – and resistance to – these independent and nonpolitical law enforcement officers.

clarisezoleta

Rich and poor don’t recover equally from epidemics. Rebuilding fairly will be a global challenge

The ambition to build back better therefore needs to be made explicit and transparent as countries slowly re-emerge from their COVID-19 cocoons.

camsmanalo

Memorial Day: Why veterans are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic

Veterans face homelessness, lack of health care, delays in receiving financial support and even death.

camsmanalo

Fast-acting countries cut their coronavirus death rates while US delays cost thousands of lives

If cities across the U.S. had moved just one week faster to shut down restaurants and businesses and order residents to stay home, they could have avoided over 35,000 coronavirus deaths by early May, new research suggests. If they had moved two weeks earlier, more than 50,000 people who died from the pandemic might still be alive.

clarisezoleta

Why gold prices go up and down – five charts

The price of gold has reached almost US$1,760 (£1,438) per troy ounce in recent days. This is causing euphoria among long-term gold investors, who have seen the price rise from US$1,050 per ounce since mid-December 2015. Will it rise even more?

clarisezoleta

What the phase 1 trials of the first COVID-19 vaccine really mean

Early morning on May 18, Moderna, a biotechnology company, revealed the preliminary findings for the much anticipated phase I trial of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The information sent Moderna’s stock soaring by more than 20% and helped fuel a rally on Wall Street.

clarisezoleta