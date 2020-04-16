The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-15-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:01:37 - Checking on the Markets
00:02:36 - Industrial Production | Retail Sales
00:17:10 - ^DJI
00:23:14 - STP Review
00:28:20 - LTP Review
00:35:16 - COVID-19 Update
00:57:24 - IEA
01:04:33 - VIAC
01:10:24 - STP | LTP
01:22:04 - LABU
01:25:12 - USD | Gold
01:29:23 - Beige Book
01:31:31 - Butterfly Portfolio
01:35:14 - Future Is Now Portfolio
01:35:50 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:40:27 - IBM
01:45:50 - Trading Techniques
