Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-15-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at Phil's Stock World – click here.

Major Topics:

00:01:37 - Checking on the Markets
00:02:36 - Industrial Production | Retail Sales
00:17:10 - ^DJI
00:23:14 - STP Review
00:28:20 - LTP Review
00:35:16 - COVID-19 Update
00:57:24 - IEA
01:04:33 - VIAC
01:10:24 - STP | LTP
01:22:04 - LABU
01:25:12 - USD | Gold
01:29:23 - Beige Book
01:31:31 - Butterfly Portfolio
01:35:14 - Future Is Now Portfolio
01:35:50 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:40:27 - IBM
01:45:50 - Trading Techniques

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – click here to join us at PSW!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weakening Wednesday – Another Insane White House Briefing, Another Market Drop

The WHO is part of the UN so this falls in-line with the general attempts by Putin Trump to destroy the United Nations, which is the only thing standing in the way of many Dictator's and Despot's plans around the World.

clarisezoleta

Two Million Infections Tuesday – US Has Over 25% of the World’s Cases

Isn't Trump doing a great job?As the President says, he has ABSOLUTE POWER (much like Palpatine) to do whatever he wants and that includes ordering the Governors to lift quarantine restrictions so we'll all be going back to work "soon" – despite what those "scientists", "other World Leaders" and "Governors" have to say about it.

clarisezoleta

Dr. Fauci Says Reopening Economy By May “A Bit Overly Optimistic”, Contradicting Trump Again

Can the US ramp up testing and contact tracing fast enough to contain these second-wave cases?

camsmanalo

Make or Break Monday – Oil Cuts, Virus Counts and Emerging Markets

“It’s a make-or-break moment.”That is according to former IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld who went on to say: “This may be the greatest global crisis we’ve faced in the postwar period.”

clarisezoleta

Pot Use Reaches All-Time High In March

Ripping bongs and eating edibles hit an all-time high in March as lockdowns across the country were only in the beginning stages, according to Bloomberg.

camsmanalo

What To Look For In Bank Earnings: All Eyes On Loan Losses

Unlike prior quarters, nobody will care about bank FICC revenues or Net Interest Income.

camsmanalo

Journalists are recognizing they’re writing a rough draft of history — and can’t say definitively “that’s the way it is”

What are the obligations of journalists in making clear that their information is provisional?

camsmanalo

What is the SBA? An unheralded agency faces the unprecedented task of saving America’s small businesses

At the center of the efforts for assistance to small businesses is The Small Business Administration.

camsmanalo

COVID-19 may hit rural residents hard, and that spells trouble because of lack of rural health care

COVID-19 could lead to more closures and instability in rural America, even though the lower density of rural areas may help keep transmission rates of the disease down.

camsmanalo

Coronavirus research done too fast is testing publishing safeguards, bad science is getting through

It has been barely a few weeks since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. The pace at which the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread across the globe is jolting, but equally impressive is the speed at which scientists and clinicians have been fighting back.

clarisezoleta