The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-01-2020

Major Topics:

00:01:49 - Checking on the Markets
00:04:19 - Earnings Portfolio
00:05:46 - STP
00:10:37 - Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:17:01 - Crude Oil WTI | Butterfly Portfolio
00:25:24 - AAPL
00:22:57 - TSLA
00:26:30 - Earnings Portfolio
00:37:20 - COVID-19 Update
01:17:33 - IMAX
01:22:16 - F
01:24:16 - DOW
01:28:50 - Sugar
01:31:07 - Margin Portfolios
01:51:19 - ET

$5,000 Thursday – Yesterday’s Oil Petroleum Plays Pay Off Fast!

For thos of you lucky enough to subscribe to yesterday morning's PSW Report we had almost all day to get in at our target entry on Oil Futures (/CL) at $20 per barrell and we got a nice ride to $22.50 this morning

How Germany is managing its coronavirus epidemic, and reacting with disdain to Trump’s policies

A recent work visit to Germany, where I grew up, stretched from one week to three. Those weeks coincided with the spread of the coronavirus in Germany as well as across Europe.

5 reasons the coronavirus hit Italy so hard

Italy is one of the nations worst hit by the global coronavirus pandemic. As a scholar in the field of security and emergency management who has studied and worked in Italy, I have determined that there are at least five major reasons why the country is suffering so much.

The new coronavirus emerged from the global wildlife trade – and may be devastating enough to end it

COVID-19 is one of countless emerging infectious diseases that are zoonotic, meaning they originate in animals. About 75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, accounting for billions of illnesses and millions of deaths annually across the globe.

Whipsaw Wednesday – Only Down 700 Points? Not a Big Deal!

The Dow drops 700 points (1,200 off yesterday's high) and everyone is back to Doom and Gloom. We are in the MIDDLE of a Global Catastrophe that will play out over the next two to three months – it's the expectations of the participants that need adjusting – not the markets...

Tuesday Market Workshop – Portfolio Repair Part 2 – Resetting Your Positions

Come on, I'm not messing around here – WHAT is your trading plan? Surely you have one if you are in charge of trading your portfolio, right? If you were a General in the Army and you didn't have a plan – your troops would very likely be screwed.

Monday Market Workshop – Portfolio Repair Part 1 – Damage Assessment

US infections have jumped from 85,996 on Friday, when we had just passed China, to 143,055 as of 6:11 this morning and that's up 66% in two days. Globally, there are 735,650 infections with 34,686 deaths and 154,673 recoveries so, to date, 18.3% of the outcomes are – DEATH!!!

The Federal Reserve is promising to do everything it can to save the economy – but what is that, actually?

The United States Federal Reserve has committed to do everything it can to save the financial system and the American economy from collapse.

Coronavirus treatments and vaccines – research on 3 types of antivirals and 10 different vaccines is being fast-tracked

Just three months after China first notified the World Health Organization about a deadly new coronavirus, studies of numerous antiviral treatments and potential vaccines are already underway. Never has science advanced so much in such a short period of time to combat an epidemic.

Coronavirus: a new type of vaccine using RNA could help defeat COVID-19

A century ago, on July 26, 1916, a viral disease swept through New York. Within 24 hours, new cases of polio increased by more than 68%. The outbreak killed more than 2,000 people in New York City alone. Across the United States, polio took the lives of about 6,000 people in 1916, leaving thousands more paralyzed.

