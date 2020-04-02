The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-01-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:01:49 - Checking on the Markets
00:04:19 - Earnings Portfolio
00:05:46 - STP
00:10:37 - Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:17:01 - Crude Oil WTI | Butterfly Portfolio
00:25:24 - AAPL
00:22:57 - TSLA
00:26:30 - Earnings Portfolio
00:37:20 - COVID-19 Update
01:17:33 - IMAX
01:22:16 - F
01:24:16 - DOW
01:28:50 - Sugar
01:31:07 - Margin Portfolios
01:51:19 - ET
