The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 3-2-22

Major Topics:

00:00:03 Market Overview

00:05:00 Sanctions and Putin

00:07:00 Portfolio Reviews

00:26:00 OPEC

00:29:20 Global Warming & Climate Change

00:34:32 Trading Techniques

00:35:10 Dividend Portfolio

00:35:27 Earnings Pottfolio

00:35:42 Future is Now Portfolio

00:35:57 Money Talk Portfolio

00:36:38 Top Trades

00:42:34 CRISPR

00:46:38 MRNA

00:56:57 GPRO

01:06:54 BIDU

01:09:03 GNRC

01:09:57 ALK

01:12:46 BA

01:13:56 DIS

01:15:25 Star Wars Hotel

01:23:43 SPX

01:28:25 GDP

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.