The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 12 01 2021 Trim

December 3, 2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-01-2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-01-2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-01-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:49 Checking on the Markets. (Charts, bounces, etc)
00:12:37 Russell 2000
00:14:34 Indices Charts
00:21:06 Energy Charts
00:22:14 Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:32:01 Bonds Charts
00:33:00 Softs Charts
00:34:33 Metals Charts
00:35:29 Currencies Charts
00:36:17 VIAC
00:39:19 T
00:44:09 MoneyTalk Portfolio
01:15:46 IBM
01:19:16 CAKE

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 12 01 2021

