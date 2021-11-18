Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 11 17 2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 11-17-2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 11-17-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:01 Market News
00:05:33 FUN
00:08:20 Nasdaq PE
00:09:30 S&P PE
00:15:35 Gold
00:19:36 BA
00:26:28 Checking on the markets
00:28:23 Dividend Portfolio
00:29:11 BA Charts
00:50:24 SPY
00:52:19 T
01:01:18 WDC
01:04:07 STX
01:06:49 SPWR
01:08:36 F
01:17:10 VIAC
01:24:05 Energy Charts
01:27:03 Natural Gas

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

