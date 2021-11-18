The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 11 17 2021

Major Topics:

00:00:01 Market News

00:05:33 FUN

00:08:20 Nasdaq PE

00:09:30 S&P PE

00:15:35 Gold

00:19:36 BA

00:26:28 Checking on the markets

00:28:23 Dividend Portfolio

00:29:11 BA Charts

00:50:24 SPY

00:52:19 T

01:01:18 WDC

01:04:07 STX

01:06:49 SPWR

01:08:36 F

01:17:10 VIAC

01:24:05 Energy Charts

01:27:03 Natural Gas

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.