The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 11 11 2020
Major Topics:
00:00:18 Checking on the Markets
00:06:34 $WTIC Light Crude Oil
00:07:57 Crude Oil WTI
00:13:30 Light Crude Oil (NYMEX)
00:16:29 Petroleum Status Report
00:19:32 Trading Tips
00:21:35 P/E Ratio Dow
00:25:24 $INDU
00:27:43 More on P/E Ratio Dow
00:32:11 TZA
00:35:31 CMG
00:38:41 MCD
00:42:20 Income Taxes
00:47:01 Active Trader
00:48:47 Portfolio Review
01:04:33 Top Trades
01:13:40 Active Trader
01:14:53 COVID-19 Updates
