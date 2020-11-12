The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 11 11 2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:18 Checking on the Markets

00:06:34 $WTIC Light Crude Oil

00:07:57 Crude Oil WTI

00:13:30 Light Crude Oil (NYMEX)

00:16:29 Petroleum Status Report

00:19:32 Trading Tips

00:21:35 P/E Ratio Dow

00:25:24 $INDU

00:27:43 More on P/E Ratio Dow

00:32:11 TZA

00:35:31 CMG

00:38:41 MCD

00:42:20 Income Taxes

00:47:01 Active Trader

00:48:47 Portfolio Review

01:04:33 Top Trades

01:13:40 Active Trader

01:14:53 COVID-19 Updates

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.