The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 11 11 2020

Major Topics:

00:00:18 Checking on the Markets

00:06:34 $WTIC Light Crude Oil

00:07:57 Crude Oil WTI

00:13:30 Light Crude Oil (NYMEX)

00:16:29 Petroleum Status Report

00:19:32 Trading Tips

00:21:35 P/E Ratio Dow

00:25:24 $INDU

00:27:43 More on P/E Ratio Dow

00:32:11 TZA

00:35:31 CMG

00:38:41 MCD

00:42:20 Income Taxes

00:47:01 Active Trader

00:48:47 Portfolio Review

01:04:33 Top Trades

01:13:40 Active Trader

01:14:53 COVID-19 Updates

Fatal Thursday – Virus Deaths in the US Hit a New One-Day Record!

I hate to harp on the virus but, come on people, this is serious! The chart on the right just two weeks ago projected 1,100 deaths just 3 weeks ago but we're 50% above that already. A range of factors has contributed to the recent surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, say epidemiologists and public-health officials. Inconsistent messaging on masks and other preventive measures has hindered their effectiveness, they say, and pandemic fatigue has increased some people’s willingness to take risks.

Record High Wednesday – Dow 30,000 in Sight

Barron's predicted this back in 2017, assuming the Trump tax cuts would boost Corporate Earnings and all went well with China Trade and nothing bad happened – Barron's saw the possibility of the Dow hitting 30,000 by 2025. While that's all very nice, I will point out that it's only 2020 yet here we are already – the very definition of getting WAY ahead of ourselves.

Ten Million Infections Tuesday – Just in Case You Forgot About the Pandemic…

244,470 people dead, 6,554,460 people recovered, like our President, leaving 3,623,096 actively infected people among us – 1 out of 100 citizens who, at this very moment, could be transmitting the virus to someone else. HOPEFULLY most of them are following protocols and wearing masks and maintining social distancing.

Monday Market Mania – Trump Cures Covid, Gets Fired!

In more ways than one. Everyone but Donald Trump decided Joe Biden will be our next President and you would have throught they killed the Wicked Witch of the West the way American cities were partying this weekend as swing state after swing state swung against President Trump.

Congress could select the president in a disputed election

President Donald Trump’s campaign is challenging results of battleground states with lawsuits, hoping to litigate its way to a win in the 2020 election. But the Founding Fathers meant for Congress – not the courts – to be the backup plan if the Electoral College result was disputed or did not produce a winner.

Feeling disoriented by the election, pandemic and everything else? It’s called ‘zozobra,’ and Mexican philosophers have some advice

Ever had the feeling that you can’t make sense of what’s happening? One moment everything seems normal, then suddenly the frame shifts to reveal a world on fire, struggling with pandemic, recession, climate change and political upheaval. That’s “zozobra,” the peculiar form of anxiety that comes from being unable to settle into a single point of view, leaving you with questions like: Is it a lovely autumn day, or an alarming moment of converging historical catastrophes?

Why Republicans and others concerned about the economy have reason to celebrate Biden in the White House

Historical data suggests that those who are concerned with the economy have reason to be fairly satisfied with the election results: The economy generally fares better under Democratic presidents.

Friday Failure – No Stimulus, No President, Have a Nice Weekend!

Not much to say about this mess other than – add some more hedges! Ex-ish President Trump declared the elctions invalid last night in a rambling lie-fest. I don't think it would suprise anyone if he sends in the troops this weekend to "oversee" the recounts in the states he lost in.

Trump’s Pennsylvania lawsuits invoke Bush v. Gore – but the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election

The Trump campaign has filed two lawsuits in federal court over ballot counting and voting deadlines in Pennsylvania, threatening to take the election to the Supreme Court. Both consciously echo the two main legal theories of Bush v. Gore, the infamous Supreme Court case that decided the contested 2000 presidential election.

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 11-04-2020

Replay of this week's webinar. Enjoy!

