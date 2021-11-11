The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 11 10 2021

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 11-10-2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 11-10-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:13 Checking on the markets

00:01:06 Nasdaq 100

00:02:45 House pricing

00:14:03 Gold

00:15:39 Other currencies

00:18:23 M1 Money Stock 1W FRED

00:22:16 Total Value of all US homes

00:30:17 Inflation, Market Prices and Disney

00:53:29 TDOC

00:58:09 BYND

01:03:16 SPWR

01:04:51 IMAX

01:06:37 Checking back on the markets

01:09:10 Nasdaq 100

01:11:52 S&P 500 and DJIA

01:13:14 TSM and MU

01:26:36 Checking back on the markets

01:29:14 Top Trades

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

