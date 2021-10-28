The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 27 2021

Major Topics:

00:04:15 Checking on the Markets

00:08:53 Crude Oil WTI

00:13:01 Cushing Inventory

00:22:26 Weekly Petroleum Status Report

00:26:35 More on Crude Oil WTI

00:40:32 Portfolios

00:54:59 Copper

00:59:57 VALE

01:04:07 CAKE

01:12:57 INTC

01:15:11 IBM

01:37:26 VIAC

