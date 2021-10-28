Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 27 2021

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 27 2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-27-2021
Author:
Publish date:

Major Topics:

00:04:15 Checking on the Markets
00:08:53 Crude Oil WTI
00:13:01 Cushing Inventory
00:22:26 Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:26:35 More on Crude Oil WTI
00:40:32 Portfolios
00:54:59 Copper
00:59:57 VALE
01:04:07 CAKE
01:12:57 INTC
01:15:11 IBM
01:37:26 VIAC

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

sadfasd
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 27 2021

1 minute ago
FCtwbJzXEAcfZS4
Stocks/Options

GDPhursday – Data Points to Sharp Decline

7 hours ago
SPX Oct 27 2021
Stocks/Options

Which Way Wednesday – Over the Top Ahead of GDP

Oct 27, 2021
fut_image
Stocks/Options

Terrific Tuesday

Oct 26, 2021
Satellite photo showing a river of moisture extending from Hawaii to Calfiornia, Oct. 24, 2021. NOAA
Current Events

Atmospheric river storms can drive costly flooding – and climate change is making them stronger

Oct 26, 2021
28092020_MAD_MinterMarkets
Stocks/Options

Monday Market Movement – All-Time Highs Ahead of GDP Report

Oct 25, 2021
Discuss with your doctor whether or not you need a booster – and if so, which vaccine will work best for you. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images
Current Events

An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots

Oct 23, 2021
Shutterstock/rzoze19
Stocks/Options

Bitcoin: why its value has rocketed once again

Oct 23, 2021
NG Oct 22 2021
Stocks/Options

Fabulous Friday Finish – Rocky Earnings do not Stop Indexes from Making New Highs

Oct 22, 2021