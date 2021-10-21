The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 20 2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-20-2021

Major Topics:

00:02:34 – Checking on the markets

00:03:25 – Money Management: Trade advise

00:04:56 – NG

00:18:04 – S&P 500

00:28:03 – NFLX

00:29:53 – Total US wages and Salaries

00:34:29 – Weekly Petroleum Status Report

00:42:07 – Beige Book

01:03:26 – Fed GDP Now

01:05:19 – Market News

01:24:15 – Portfolios

01:27:35 – VIAC

