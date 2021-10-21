October 21, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 20 2021

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 20 2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-20-2021
Author:
Publish date:

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-20-2021

Major Topics:

00:02:34 – Checking on the markets
00:03:25 – Money Management: Trade advise
00:04:56 – NG
00:18:04 – S&P 500
00:28:03 – NFLX
00:29:53 – Total US wages and Salaries
00:34:29 – Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:42:07 – Beige Book
01:03:26 – Fed GDP Now
01:05:19 – Market News
01:24:15 – Portfolios
01:27:35 – VIAC

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

Capture578468
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 20 2021

2 minutes ago
gdp
Stocks/Options

Fallback Thursday – Stimulus Cuts and China Woes Take the Edge off the Rally

7 hours ago
Covid Oct 20 2021
Stocks/Options

Why Worry Wednesday – Back Near the Highs as Big Tech Reports

Oct 20, 2021
936037d71350119f04e5a5b0c2ab1a9d
Stocks/Options

Terrific Tuesday – Inflation Boosts Earnings

Oct 19, 2021
_121120425_chinagdp-oct2021-v1-nc
Stocks/Options

Mandarin Monday – China’s Economy Slows Considerably

Oct 18, 2021
file-20211014-21-h7buld
Current Events

How Netflix affects what we watch and who we are – and it’s not just the algorithm

Oct 16, 2021
giphy (7)
Stocks/Options

PhilStockWorld October Portfolio Review – Part 2

Oct 15, 2021
Defiant or following Trump’s direction? John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Current Events

Steve Bannon faces criminal charges over Jan. 6 panel snub, setting up a showdown over executive privilege

Oct 14, 2021
Capture
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 13 2021

Oct 14, 2021