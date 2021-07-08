TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-07-2021

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-07-2021

Replay of the PSW webinar from 07/07/2021
Author:
Publish date:
Replay of the PSW webinar from 07/07/2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-07-2021

Major Topics:
00:00:09 - Last week updates + Technology Advances
00:21:18 - Nasdaq100 + Nasdaq 100 Weighting/Companies
00:25:17 - S&P 500 Companies by Weight + DOW Jones Companies
00:40:20 - Trading Techniques
00:41:01 - Nasdaq 100
00:46:58 - Google and Alogorithms
01:02:12 - Digital Ad Spending
01:09:22 - Non-Housing Debt Balance
01:24:42 - FOMC Minutes
01:28:41 - The Wall Street Journal
01:29:05 - Bonds
01:29:52 - The Wall Street Journal
01:30:10 - Future + Energy
01:30:56 - Crude Oil WTI
01:36:09 - Gasoline RBOB
01:38:28 - Non-Housing Debt Balance
01:41:13 - HSI
01:49:41 - STP
01:51:26 - S&P 500

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW in real time. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars each Wednesday at 1:00 pm EST join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

Webinar 07.07
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-07-2021

Covid July 8 2021
Stocks/Options

4 Million Fatalities Thursday

fut_image
Stocks/Options

Worry-Free Wednesday – Nothing Stops the Nasdaq

RUT July 6 2021
Stocks/Options

2,300 Tuesday – Is the Russell out of Gas?

Lake Mead, which serves seven U.S. states and three Mexican states, is drying up.
Current Events

‘Megadrought’ along border strains US-Mexico water relations

Lunatictm/Shutterstock
Current Events

Most buildings were designed for an earlier climate – here’s what will happen as global warming accelerates

ntemploy
Stocks/Options

Non-Farm Friday – Is America Working?

The Trump Organization is run by Trump’s children and loyalists like Allen Weisselberg, seen here in the background. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Current Events

Trump Organization indictment hints at downsides of having no independent oversight - unlike companies traded on Wall Street

Capture15619684
Stocks/Options

Throwback Thursday – Delta Variant Sends Many Countries back to Lockdowns