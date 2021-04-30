Replay of PSW Webinar from 4/28/2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 04 28 2021

Major Topics:

00:06:03 – Petroleum Status Report

00:07:52 – Energy: Gasoline RBOB, Crude Oil

00:12:53 – Indices: DJIA, S&P 500, NASDAQ, Russell 2000, Nikkei 225, Eurostoxx 50, DAX, VIX

00:17:17 – 5% line/rule

00:20:17 – Fibonacci Rule

00:26:31 – $SPX

00:33:15 – T

00:34:37 – AT&T

00:38:04 – VIAC

00:47:38 – Checking on the Markets

00:50:03 – US government spending pie chart

01:04:07 – Fed Holds Steady on Rates, Bond Purchased

01:09:35 – UBS

01:18:05 – MMM

01:22:11 – DCOM

01:25:55 – NRG

01:29:19 – FF

01:41:18 – CLF

01:41:38 – HUN

01:43:54 – Checking on the Markets

01:49:37 – Top Trades for Thu April 22 – WTRH

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!