The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 04 28 2021

Replay of PSW Webinar from 4/28/2021
Major Topics:

00:06:03 – Petroleum Status Report
00:07:52 – Energy: Gasoline RBOB, Crude Oil
00:12:53 – Indices: DJIA, S&P 500, NASDAQ, Russell 2000, Nikkei 225, Eurostoxx 50, DAX, VIX
00:17:17 – 5% line/rule
00:20:17 – Fibonacci Rule
00:26:31 – $SPX
00:33:15 – T
00:34:37 – AT&T
00:38:04 – VIAC
00:47:38 – Checking on the Markets
00:50:03 – US government spending pie chart
01:04:07 – Fed Holds Steady on Rates, Bond Purchased
01:09:35 – UBS
01:18:05 – MMM
01:22:11 – DCOM
01:25:55 – NRG
01:29:19 – FF
01:41:18 – CLF
01:41:38 – HUN
01:43:54 – Checking on the Markets
01:49:37 – Top Trades for Thu April 22 – WTRH

