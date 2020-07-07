Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,135 Tested from Above for a Change

clarisezoleta

If it's Tuesday we must be testing the 10% line.

Mostly we've been coming at it from the bottom but, this week, we're trying something different and diving back to it from the top. We did this back on June 11th (Thursday, actually) when the S&P fell from 3,123 all the way back to 2,965 on Thursday and that Tuesday (9th) was when we began the fall from 3,222, down 8% from the top in two days. It's only 3 weeks later and no one even seems to remember it happened.

Certainly not Tesla (TSLA) investors, who have driven that stock up to about $1,400 per share as of this morning, giving the company an implied market cap of $270Bn vs $175Bn for Toyota (TM) whose market cap TSLA passed only last week – adding $100Bn in "value" in just the last few days.

chart (74)
TSLA July 7 2020
chart (75)

I'm not going to get into how ridiculous this is but the answer is "". This is the kind of behavior you see in a bubble like in 1999, when Yahoo was "worth" more than AAPL or IBM. When things like this happen, it's a good time to just stay away from the markets. We've been trimming down our long positions and we will continue to do so as I'd rather miss the end of the great rally of 2020 than be wiped out in the crash of 2020.

Be careful out there. 

Monday Market Movement – Up and Up and UP!

This is why we can't cash out our long portfolios, as much as we'd like to. The problem is we are going to have a very hard time protecting our ill-gotten gains from the correction – if and when it ever does come but, so far, the flow of money from the Fed and the endless stimulus by the Government is the rising tide that is floating all boats – no matter how rough the waters.

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus deaths and swelling public sector debt share a data-quality problem

Watching scientists, politicians and journalists struggle to compare national death rates from the coronavirus pandemic, I had an acute case of déjà vu. Though the virus may be novel, the confusion generated by inconsistent data standards is anything but. It’s something I’ve observed closely for many years in studying public sector debt.

clarisezoleta

As U.S. buys up remdesivir, ‘vaccine nationalism’ threatens access to COVID-19 treatments

It certainly doesn’t seem that “we’re all in this together” — it’s looking more and more like a dog-eat-dog world.

camsmanalo

Coronavirus and cancer hijack the same parts in human cells to spread – and our team identified existing cancer drugs that could fight COVID-19

Most antivirals in use today target parts of an invading virus itself. Unfortunately, SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – has proven hard to kill. But viruses rely on cellular mechanisms in human cells to help them spread, so it should be possible to change an aspect of a person’s body to prevent that and slow down the virus enough to allow the immune system to fight the invader off.

clarisezoleta

How the coronavirus escapes an evolutionary trade-off that helps keep other pathogens in check

Viruses walk a fine line between severity and transmissibility. If they are too virulent, they kill or incapacitate their hosts; this limits their ability to infect new hosts. Conversely, viruses that cause little harm may not be generating enough copies of themselves to be infectious.

clarisezoleta

Ethical challenges loom over decisions to resume in-person college classes

I don't see how universities can be safely reopened. Classes may have to shift to largely or only online. Dorms, if they reopen, would probably need to limit rooms to one person, and maybe only for students without other options. This would obviously be a financial disaster for many colleges and millions of people. The federal government would ideally step in to help universities and employees survive financially. Any thoughts?

camsmanalo

Presidents’ panel: How COVID-19 will change higher education

Michigan State has elevated our research and medical programs to recognize and better address health disparities related to COVID-19 and from other causes. For instance, we’ve partnered with a local county health department to provide COVID-19 testing to at-risk communities.

clarisezoleta

Remdesivir explained – what makes this drug work against viruses?

With the FDA approving Gilead’s Remdesivir as an emergency use treatment for the most acute cases of COVID-19, many people are wondering what type of a drug it is.Remdesivir is a member of one of the oldest and most important classes of drugs – k

clarisezoleta

Which drugs and therapies are proven to work, and which ones don’t, for COVID-19?

Keep in mind that this field of medicine is rapidly evolving as our understanding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus improves. So what I am writing today may change within days or weeks.

clarisezoleta

Goldman Sees Ghost Of Dot Com Bubble As Baby Boomers Sell Stocks To Their Own Kids

Even with the latest outflow from money market funds, more than $1.1 trillion in cash has gone into money markets.

camsmanalo