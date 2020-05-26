Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Terrific Tuesday – Testing S&P 3,000 – Again

clarisezoleta

No major incidents.

We had a lovely holiday weekend here in the US and nothing terrible happened as much of America re-opened for business so, without any obvious blood in the water – the markets are in celebration mode. We won't know there's a problem with re-opening for another week as people don't tend to show Covid symptoms right away so, for now, we can act as if everything is fine – and maybe it is and, if it is, then $6.7Tn was certainly enough money to get us through a 2-month lockdown.

If, on the other hand, these isolated spikes in new cases begins to spread, then the people getting all bullish now are idiots and betting into another disaster. Of course, Corporate Profits have sucked so it's kind of hard to justify a trip back to the all-time, pre-virus highs but traders gotta trade and there's not really anyting else to put your money into in this zero-rate World other than good old US Equities.

fut_chart (8)

That's fine with us as we have PLENTY of long positions. In fact, we added more hedges to protect our Long-Term Positions, which already made a ridiculous amount of money on the re-rally and this morning the Futures are up another 2%, right at the 3,010 line on the S&P 500 (/ES), in fact.

In order to push the facts even further out into the Future, the Trump Administration released their testing strategy to Congress on Sunday and it was, of course, no strategy – instead pushing the responsibility of testing out to the individual states so they should have 50 different methods and 50 different ways of counting and 50 different panels wasting money on 50 redundant studies rather than have a Federally coordinated effort organized by the nation's top experts. MAGA Baby!

The proposal also says existing testing capacity, if properly targeted, is sufficient to contain the outbreak. But epidemiologists say that amount is much lower than what many of them believe the country needs. Acquiring tests involves reliance on national and international supply chains, which are challenging for many states to navigate.

5e7d738100f40.image

“That’s our biggest question, that’s out biggest concern, is the robustness of the testing supply chain, which is critical,” Scott Becker of Public Health Laboraties said. “You can’t leave it up to the states to do it for themselves. This is not ‘The Hunger Games.’”

As it stands, US cases are increasing at a rate of 1.3% per day, which is 40% per month but actually worse as the number compounds daily so we'll see how it goes now that we've decided that's too low at 1.5M cases. Deaths from Covid-19 are "only" increasing by 1% per day as we pass the 100,000 mark and that's "only" 30% per month so, at the moment, we'll be at 130,000 deaths by the end of June and 2M cases – assuming the numbers don't bump up from the re-openings.

This is going to be a "watch and wait" week for us as we won't have any real facts until next week – which will culminate with next Friday's Non-Farm Payroll Report. This week we have the 2nd Q1 GDP Report on Thursday – that will be BAD. We have Fed speakers every day, including Powell on Friday (11) to give us some spin after we see Pesonal Income, Retail Inventories, Chicago PMI and Consumer Sentiment. Until then – these are the headlines:

fed-BS5-24-20

It is a LOT of money to throw at a temporary problem but it's nowhere near enough if the problem hasn't actually gone away so, please – be careful out there!

Levels 5-22-2020
EYs85ijXYAAJNmQ
Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A doctor shares 7 steps he’ll review to decide when and where it’s safe to go out and about

As we return to some degree of normalcy after weeks of social distancing, we all need a plan. As an immunologist, I’ve given this a lot of thought personally and professionally.

clarisezoleta

Congress may not like it when Trump fires an inspector general – but it can’t do anything to stop him

President Donald Trump’s late-night firing of the State Department inspector general is only the latest in his purge of – and resistance to – these independent and nonpolitical law enforcement officers.

clarisezoleta

Fast-acting countries cut their coronavirus death rates while US delays cost thousands of lives

If cities across the U.S. had moved just one week faster to shut down restaurants and businesses and order residents to stay home, they could have avoided over 35,000 coronavirus deaths by early May, new research suggests. If they had moved two weeks earlier, more than 50,000 people who died from the pandemic might still be alive.

clarisezoleta

Why gold prices go up and down – five charts

The price of gold has reached almost US$1,760 (£1,438) per troy ounce in recent days. This is causing euphoria among long-term gold investors, who have seen the price rise from US$1,050 per ounce since mid-December 2015. Will it rise even more?

clarisezoleta

What the phase 1 trials of the first COVID-19 vaccine really mean

Early morning on May 18, Moderna, a biotechnology company, revealed the preliminary findings for the much anticipated phase I trial of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The information sent Moderna’s stock soaring by more than 20% and helped fuel a rally on Wall Street.

clarisezoleta

It could take two years for the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic

Predictions about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the world’s economy arrive almost daily. How can we make sense of them in the midst of this economic storm? After all, research shows that economic forecasts made during events such as SARS are often wildly inaccurate.

clarisezoleta

Rapid home-based coronavirus tests are coming together in research labs – we’re working on analyzing spit using advanced CRISPR gene editing techniques

A desperately needed tool to curb the COVID-19 pandemic is an inexpensive home-based rapid testing kit that can detect the coronavirus without needing to go to the hospital.

clarisezoleta

Blocking the deadly cytokine storm is a vital weapon for treating COVID-19

The current pandemic is unique not just because it is caused by a new virus that puts everyone at risk, but also because the range of innate immune responses is diverse and unpredictable. In some it is strong enough to kill. In others it is relatively mild.

clarisezoleta

Friday Follies – America Heads to the Beaches

It is, as noted by Linette Lopez "The Perfect Storm of Stupid" in which, for purely economic reasons, we are risking the lives of Millions of Americans to get business back up and running for Memorial Day Weekend.

clarisezoleta

Blockchains can trace foods from farm to plate, but the industry is still behind the curve

Food supply chains were vulnerable long before the coronavirus pandemic. Recent scandals have ranged from modern slavery in Vietnamese fisheries to the persistent problem of child labour in the cocoa industry. Perhaps the most well known fraud was the UK’s horsemeat scandal of 2013, where up to 60% of products labelled as beef were actually horse.

clarisezoleta