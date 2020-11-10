TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Ten Million Infections Tuesday – Just in Case You Forgot About the Pandemic…

clarisezoleta

10,422,026.

244,470 people dead, 6,554,460 people recovered, like our President, leaving 3,623,096 actively infected people among us – 1 out of 100 citizens who, at this very moment, could be transmitting the virus to someone else. HOPEFULLY most of them are following protocols and wearing masks and maintining social distancing.

Housing Secretary Ben Carson and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were not following protocols at last week's election night party, attended by 100 people at the White House, and they have both come down with the virus and, keep in mind, all 100 people were tested before entering the White House – so it could have been a lot worse. Literally the only person wearing a mask is Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

A person with the virus can be infections 48 hours before they test positive and the the CDC defines "close contact" as spending at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of an infected person beginning two days before they test positive or exhibit symptoms. CDC's Popescu called the party, in particular, "a ripe environment for transmission to occur," and said anyone in attendance should have been informed and asked to take precautions.

Death Nov 10 2020

As with Trump's last party, which infected dozens – it will take a week for us to see who catches the virus from this completely irresponsible event. Of course, that's not the only irresponsible event going on, of course. 127,151 Americans were infected yesterday, 1/4 of the World's 504,752 new cases, despite having just 4% of the World's population. We are, indeed a nation of over-achievers. Even our 10M total is 20% of the World's 50,459,886 infections, we are getting infected at 5x the rate of the rest of the planet.

Wars Nov 10 2020

I know it seems very ordinary that 244,470 (the chart is from yesterday and today isn't over) people have died from the virus. "Only" about 1,000 people a day are dying at the moment and 3,000 people died on 9/11 so what's 1,000 people per day dying of a virus, right?

Try to keep in mind, however, that "only" 116,516 Americans died in two years of World War I and "only" 405,399 Americans died in WWII – and that took 6 years – this has been 8 months!

And it's getting worse.

President Biden wants us to wear masks but Trump was making fun of Biden for often wearing a mask in the first Presidential Debate and Trump supporters intend to "resist" President Biden by no following his rules on the subject and possible not getting vaccinated – even when the vaccine becomes available. This kind of idiocy is dangerous for the whole country – you can't eradiate a disease if only half the population takes precautions but what are we going to do? Force them?

While I understand why the markets are thrilled to be rid of Trump and even more thrilled that there's a vaccine in site, there's still a very long, hard road ahead between where we are now and normalcy.

The coronavirus pandemic remains a top risk to the U.S. financial system, the Federal Reserve said in a report released Monday, warning that uncertainty over the course of the virus and its economic and financial consequences remains unusually high. “Investor risk appetite and asset prices have increased in recent months but could suffer significant declines should the pandemic take an unexpected course or the economic recovery prove less sustainable,” the report said.

The Fed also warned historically high levels of business debt and weakening household finances could pose a significant vulnerability in the medium term. So far, strains in those sectors have been eased by significant government lending and relief programs, as well as low interest rates. “That said, some households and businesses have been substantially more affected to date than others, suggesting that the sources of vulnerability in these sectors are unevenly distributed,” the report said.

Here's Powell's speech from last week:

So let's not get too ahead of ourselves with the bullishness.

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Market Mania – Trump Cures Covid, Gets Fired!

In more ways than one. Everyone but Donald Trump decided Joe Biden will be our next President and you would have throught they killed the Wicked Witch of the West the way American cities were partying this weekend as swing state after swing state swung against President Trump.

clarisezoleta

Congress could select the president in a disputed election

President Donald Trump’s campaign is challenging results of battleground states with lawsuits, hoping to litigate its way to a win in the 2020 election. But the Founding Fathers meant for Congress – not the courts – to be the backup plan if the Electoral College result was disputed or did not produce a winner.

clarisezoleta

Democracy Prevails!

In 2008, Barack Obama won 69,498,516 votes—the most any presidential candidate has ever received. That mark was not exceeded until this week, when his former vice president, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., smashed the record, capturing some 73.5 million votes as of this writing. When all the votes are counted in California and New York, he’ll wind up pushing 80,000,000.

clarisezoleta

Feeling disoriented by the election, pandemic and everything else? It’s called ‘zozobra,’ and Mexican philosophers have some advice

Ever had the feeling that you can’t make sense of what’s happening? One moment everything seems normal, then suddenly the frame shifts to reveal a world on fire, struggling with pandemic, recession, climate change and political upheaval. That’s “zozobra,” the peculiar form of anxiety that comes from being unable to settle into a single point of view, leaving you with questions like: Is it a lovely autumn day, or an alarming moment of converging historical catastrophes?

clarisezoleta

Friday Failure – No Stimulus, No President, Have a Nice Weekend!

Not much to say about this mess other than – add some more hedges! Ex-ish President Trump declared the elctions invalid last night in a rambling lie-fest. I don't think it would suprise anyone if he sends in the troops this weekend to "oversee" the recounts in the states he lost in.

clarisezoleta

Trump’s Pennsylvania lawsuits invoke Bush v. Gore – but the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election

The Trump campaign has filed two lawsuits in federal court over ballot counting and voting deadlines in Pennsylvania, threatening to take the election to the Supreme Court. Both consciously echo the two main legal theories of Bush v. Gore, the infamous Supreme Court case that decided the contested 2000 presidential election.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 11-04-2020

Replay of this week's webinar. Enjoy!

camsmanalo

Federally Fueled Thursday – Fed Stimulus Hopes Lift Markets Higher

That's what investors are hoping for this afternoon as the Fed winds up their 2-day meeting and we'll have their rate decision at 2pm. It's up to the Fed to save Christmas as we don't even have a President yet, with Joe Biden leading Donald Trump 253 Electoral Votes to 214. You need 270 to win and Biden seems to have Arizona (11) locked up but only an 8,000-vote lead in Nevada (6) and Biden is 18,000 votes benind in Georgia (16), 77,000 behind in North Carolina (15) and 164,000 behind in Pennsylvania (20). So Biden can win any two states to win and Trump is in big trouble, basically.

clarisezoleta

California voters decide Uber and Lyft drivers are ‘contractors’ as gig workers continue search for a livable wage

Uber, TaskRabbit and other ride-hailing and delivery service companies in California can keep classifying their workers as independent contractors rather than employees after California voters approved a measure known as Proposition 22, according to the state’s still-unofficial tally.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Election Uncertainty Remains

Whether Trump wins or loses America has spoken and at least half of us have seen Trump in action for the last 4 years and WE WANT MORE! Even if Biden squeaks out a victory at this point, the Democrats are unlikely to control the Senate – so nothing much will change. Ex-President Trump will tweet just as much as President Trump and, just 3 years from now, he can enter the 2024 race, looking to pull a Grover Cleveland and get elected to non-consecutive terms. No matter what happens, what we have told the World today is that we, as a country, do not reject Donald Trump, his words or his actions – pretty much half of us want 4 more years of it.

clarisezoleta