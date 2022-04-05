Tale of Two Tuesdays – Zelensky, the Times and the Journal

Front Page Headline of the NY Times:

Front Page Headline of the Wall Street Journal:

Like Fox "News", the Wall Street Journal is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. Murdoch bought the Journal in 2007 from the Dow Jones Company, who had founded it in 1882, just in time to oversee the melt-down of the markets a year later. The Journal used to be Capitalist but, since Murdoch took over, it has become right-wing and essentially a mouthpiece for the radical right – conspiracy theories and all.

You may think there's only a subtle difference between "Toll of Atrocities": and "Claims of Russian Atrocities" (as if there are various brands) but "Toll" and "Claims" tell very different stories indeed. The NY Times article leads with:

Britain, France and the United States were expected to use the Security Council meeting to present evidence of atrocities that some officials, including President Biden, have described as “war crimes” in northern areas that Russian troops abandoned amid fierce resistance. In one of those places, Bucha, a suburb of the capital, Mr. Zelensky said that more than 300 bodies have been found since Russian forces pulled back last week, some with their hands bound or shot in the back of the head.

The Journal goes with:

Ukrainian president says newly discovered atrocities could be worse than those in Bucha; former Russian president describes evidence as ‘fake’



Mr. Zelensky is expected to raise accusations of war crimes again in his first address to the U.N. Security Council since the war began. “I would like to emphasize that we are interested in the most complete, transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community,” he said in his late-night address, released in the early hours of Tuesday.

Don't worry, it's "Fake" news – probably just acting friends of Zelensky's playing dead in the streets, right? The Wall Street Journal doesn't have to spout the exact same idiocy as QAnon – they just have to not deny the propaganda their readers are being exposed to with FACTS. If the Wall Street Journal says these war crimes are "alleged" and "claimed" rather than actually reporting on what is really happening – they leave the door open for the rest of the Russian apologists that propagate their Television and Internet outlets.

Did you know Murdoch also bought National Geographic? This explains the apparent lack of concern over there for Climate Change. Go ahead – Google it – or at least try to… Why is the National Geographic essentially silent on climate change? That is the power of Oligarchs like Murdoch and Musk – who can throw their money at anything they disagree with. The problem with Liberal Billionaires is they don't do that – they don't believe in perverting the press to manipulate public opinion – so they lose.

In any war, even World War II, the President has to get the people behind him before he can make a grave decision like taking military action to defend our allies or, God forbid, for principles. It doesn't take much to sow the seeds of doubt and prevent a democracy from taking action and Dictators know this and they ally themselves with enough of the right people so that they can always create that doubt and weaken our country's resolves at critical, key moments.

Can you imagine Ronald Reagan putting up with these enablers of Putin? Of course not but now his own Republican party has been taken over by people who are willing to sell out their own country for power – the power Putin sells to them the way he was trained – by exchanging information, by influencing behind the scenes, using money as leverage. Donald Trump JUST asked Putin for more dirt on Hunter Biden – LAST WEEK! With Chris Wallace LIVE on National Television, Trump said:

“One thing, while I’m on your show, as long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain, where did — because Chris Wallace wouldn’t let me ask the question — why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million dollars? That’s a lot of money,” Trump told John Solomon and Amanda Head on the “Just the News” show on Real America’s Voice network. Trump added that, “I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it.”

By the way, of course there is no evidence whatsoever that the "mayor of Moscow's wife" gave the Bidens $3.5M but asking (over and over again) WHY it happened starts to make it seem like of course it DID happen – now we just want to know why? Trump does these psychological games perfectly when he's interviewed, consistently, every time – it's the rambling BS that's a cover he can fall back on if people press him on things. A trick he learned from Reagan, who was 100% lucid in his 20-minute farewell address.

What does it mean when Trump, for the 3rd time live on National TV, asks Vladimir Putin for his help in revealing the crimes of President Biden and his son? Who is our ally? Who is our enemy? Who is committing unforgiveable crimes and who is fighting for Democracy? Sowing the seeds of doubt is all it takes and this is not about some BS dirt Trump wants but about setting an overall tone with America that maybe it's Joe Biden you shouldn't be trusting – not Vladimir Putin – who knows the truth.

Trump was impeached for withholding defensive weapons from Ukrain unless Zelensky provided him with dirt on the Bidens. That's how long this attack on our Democratic ally has been planned. Putin has been in Crimea since March of 2014 and neither NATO or the UN had the stomach to act then and, so far, they don't now either. Biden was VP back then and went to Ukraine 6 times for Obama but, in the end, the G8 became the G7 when Russia was kicked out but, other than that – there were no real consequences and Trump "normalized" relations with Russia when he took office in 2017 – allowing Russia to begin to gear up for their next invasion.

Today, Zelensky will speak to the UN but, when the headlines read "Claims of Russian Atrocities" – how are we going to unite 200 nations when we can't even unite ourselves?

Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian representative to the United Nations, said in a Monday night press conference that Russia intends to present “factual evidence” to the Security Council that the killings in Bucha were unfairly blamed on the Russian army. “From the very beginning it has been clear that this is nothing else but yet another staged provocation aimed at discrediting and dehumanizing the Russian military and leveling political pressure on Russia,” he said. He added that the U.N. is refusing to investigate what has happened fairly. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev connected the portrayal of events at Bucha to the need to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, as he put it, and rid its people of their anti-Russian myths in addition to what he described as the fictitious idea that there is an independent Ukrainian identity. In a Telegram post, Mr. Medvedev said Bucha is an example of the Ukrainian army’s willingness to kill its own people in order to blame the murders on Russia. Mr. Medvedev said Ukraine has turned into the Third Reich, adding, “It will meet the same fate.”

That was uncritically reported in the Wall Stret Journal this morning. Actually, the WSJ article does continue with this comment:

His post seems to reflect a change in what Moscow means when it talks about de-Nazification, one of the original goals the Kremlin laid out at the beginning of the war. At first, Russia said it sought to free the Ukrainian people from a U.S.-backed, neo-Nazi government. Now, the rhetoric centers on the Ukrainian people themselves as poisoned by what it calls Nazi ideology.

I mean, COME ON, in the Wall Street Journal this is how they report it?

REALLY???