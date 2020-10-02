TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Schadenfreude Friday – Trump Catches Corona

clarisezoleta

It seems the President has contracted the coronavirus as the Global hoax spreads to the White House. Of course, it's very possible that Trump, who is constantly tested and is surrounded by people who are constantly tested is FAKING the virus to elicit sympathy, give himself an excuse to not be humilated by Biden again in another debate and to make an "amazing" pre-election recovery, proving to his gullible followers how strong he his, probably claiming that he can be their salvation too.

Would that really shock you if it happend? Trump passed 20,000 false statements to the American people way back in July, should we believe this one? After the debate, Trump's numbers have been plunging and the GOP has resorted to using Russian "Deep Fake" videos and images to make Joe Biden look bad – and that's not working either.

If cheating doesn't work ahead of a test, why not fake sickness? It's what a gaint child would do…

So, if the President is really sick, I wish him well – no human should ever have to suffer what 7.3M of our fellow countrymen are suffering under the Trump Administration – not even Donald Trump. But, if he's faking it, then he is the biggest peice of s**t on the planet which is suffering 34.3M infections with over 1M people now dead from the disease the President actively DENIED – not ignored.

Sadly, we have no way of knowing the truth – that has become sadly obvious in the past 4 years. So far, the markets are taking a mild hit, down about 1.5% in the Futures and, fortuntely, we added protection to our portfolios yesterday morning and, in our Live Member Chat Room, we got more aggressively short as I said to our Members:

With the weakness at the top, I'd grab the TQQQ long puts and hold off a bit selling the short puts.

NOW we can sell the short puts – we just wanted to get a bit better price.

Repercussions from the virus are still hitting the Global Economy. Japan's jobless rate is now hitting a 3-year high – AFTER the lockdowns have ended as more and more businesses are collapsing – having not recovered quickly enough. Oil prices are falling again as Global Demand is off a cliff and not coming back, there is still no stimulus deal and there's a very large debt crisis in the US and Globally that no one even has time (or energy) to worry about.

Macau re-opened and revenues are still down 90%, Las Vegas isn't recovering any better yet the markets are still testing record highs. Sorry to bring up the gloomy stuff but I'll keep saying it until someone believes me – better to be safe than sorry in this trading environment.

Have a great weekend,

- Phil

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

28,000 Thursday – Dow Back Within 5% of it’s All-Time High

We're back baby!The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped out at 29,500 in February as we ignored the virus in China and then it plunged 11,000 (37%) points, to 18,500 in late March and now it's back up 9,500 (51%) since then and we're only 1,500 points (5%) from a full recovery. Recovery, of course, is a funny word when over 7M Americans now have a disease that has terrible, long-lasting effects on the body but who cares – it's rally time!

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-30-2020

Please FF to about 12 minutes. Sorry for the failed edit

camsmanalo

Weakening Wednesday – Presidential Debate Spooks the Market

Well that went as expected. Yesterday we titled our Morning Report: "Testy Tuesday – Shorting the S&P 500 at 3,350" and we made a lovely $1,250 per contract on our shorts and got another chance to get in at 3,350 in last night's futures and we have another dip as the markets started selling off for exactly the reason I predicted yesterday:

clarisezoleta

Trump and Biden clash in chaotic debate – experts react on the court, race and election integrity

The debate did little to resolve questions about the future of the court — other than to shore up Supreme Court nominations as political bombs with volatile consequences.

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – Shorting the S&P 500 at 3,350

As you can see from our chart, we're consolidating right in that zone between the 200-hour and 50-hour moving average and 3,350 is also the 50-day moving average, so it's a lot harsher resistance than you would think.

clarisezoleta

Trump’s Coup Runneth Over

The president fancies himself a strongman. He's not.

camsmanalo

The Week Ahead – 3,350 is Critical for the S&P 500

A death cross! A death cross is, according to Investopedia:The death cross is a technical chart pattern indicating the potential for a major selloff. The death cross appears on a chart when a stock’s short-term moving average crosses below its long-term moving average.

clarisezoleta

If Obamacare goes away, here are eight ways your life will be affected

Simon F. Haeder - "As a health policy and politics scholar who has published extensively on the ACA, I see the following as the most obvious effects if the Supreme Court ruled the ACA unconstitutional."

camsmanalo

Why do bankers behave so badly? They make too much money to ask questions

Over the past 16 months journalists have been scouring through more than 2,000 Suspicious Activity Reports originally sent by banks to the United States Treasury, before being leaked to Buzzfeed and then passed along to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

clarisezoleta

TGIF – Ending the Week With a Whimper

In Monday's "The Week Ahead – 200,000 Deaths Weigh Heavily on the Market," we knew the 200,000th American death would put Covid back in the news cycle and there wasn't much chance of Powell making us feel any better as the Fed is pretty much out of firepower and Congress is MIA as far as stimulus goes and NO ONE is actually doing anything about the virus except for claiming what a great job they've done fighting the China virus

clarisezoleta