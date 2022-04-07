PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Major Topics:

00:00:14 Checking on the markets

00:00:45 Futures Charts

00:06:34 Short and Long Term Portfolio

00:13:16 Recession

00:16:36 Futures Charts

00:19:17 Butterfly Portfolio

00:20:31 Money Talk Portfolio

00:30:42 DIS

00:39:49 T

00:47:55 PARA

00:56:41 Market News

00:59:28 FOMC

01:16:44 Checking back on the markets

