PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 4-6-2022

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 4-6-2022

Major Topics:

00:00:14 Checking on the markets
00:00:45 Futures Charts
00:06:34 Short and Long Term Portfolio
00:13:16 Recession
00:16:36 Futures Charts
00:19:17 Butterfly Portfolio
00:20:31 Money Talk Portfolio
00:30:42 DIS
00:39:49 T
00:47:55 PARA
00:56:41 Market News
00:59:28 FOMC
01:16:44 Checking back on the markets

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

